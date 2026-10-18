Stampede at Hindu Festival in India Claims Nineteen Lives
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in a stampede at a religious celebration in northern Kolkata, in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, climbed to 19 on Saturday, according to officials.
The deadly incident occurred at a Durga Puja pandal, a temporary structure erected to display statues of the Hindu goddess Durga during the festival.
Police said the crowd surge happened in the evening as large numbers of visitors gathered at the pavilion despite rainy weather. In a statement, authorities attributed the incident to “heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall.” Rescue teams evacuated everyone who was injured and transported them to hospitals for treatment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reported that 25 people had sustained injuries. Of those, 24 had improved from critical condition, while one person remained critically ill.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the tragedy in a post on X.
“Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” Modi wrote on the platform.
Interior Minister Amit Shah also addressed the incident on X, stating that the “administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.”
The deadly incident occurred at a Durga Puja pandal, a temporary structure erected to display statues of the Hindu goddess Durga during the festival.
Police said the crowd surge happened in the evening as large numbers of visitors gathered at the pavilion despite rainy weather. In a statement, authorities attributed the incident to “heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall.” Rescue teams evacuated everyone who was injured and transported them to hospitals for treatment.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reported that 25 people had sustained injuries. Of those, 24 had improved from critical condition, while one person remained critically ill.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over the tragedy in a post on X.
“Condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The West Bengal Government is providing all possible help to the affected families,” Modi wrote on the platform.
Interior Minister Amit Shah also addressed the incident on X, stating that the “administration is ensuring that all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured.”
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