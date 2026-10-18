Hegseth Warns Iran of Devastating Military Action Over Nuclear Ambitions
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Saturday that Iran must choose between reaching an agreement that ends its “nuclear ambitions” and facing severe military consequences.
“Iran’s going to have a choice to make real quick about whether they’re going to give those up at the table or face the kind of devastation that America can bring and will bring swiftly if necessary,” Hegseth told Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets and military recruits at the University of Tennessee.
Hegseth accused Tehran of expanding its conventional missile capabilities to discourage potential military attacks while continuing to pursue “nuclear ambitions.” He argued that maintaining strong US military capabilities was necessary to pressure opposing countries into negotiations.
He also alleged that Iran “funds the proxies in Hezbollah, funds the proxies in the Houthis in Yemen,” and said Washington had taken steps to prevent attacks against American personnel and commercial shipping.
The defense secretary presented the US approach toward Iran as part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to strengthen American influence globally. He pointed to efforts to confront drug cartels and curb the roles of Iran, China and Russia in Latin America.
Discussing Venezuela, Hegseth said the US operation there would have “generational implications,” portraying the country as a strategic partner and emphasizing the importance of its oil reserves.
He added that Washington intended to reduce the presence and influence of rival powers throughout the Western Hemisphere while expanding US military capabilities and partnerships across the Americas.
“Iran’s going to have a choice to make real quick about whether they’re going to give those up at the table or face the kind of devastation that America can bring and will bring swiftly if necessary,” Hegseth told Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets and military recruits at the University of Tennessee.
Hegseth accused Tehran of expanding its conventional missile capabilities to discourage potential military attacks while continuing to pursue “nuclear ambitions.” He argued that maintaining strong US military capabilities was necessary to pressure opposing countries into negotiations.
He also alleged that Iran “funds the proxies in Hezbollah, funds the proxies in the Houthis in Yemen,” and said Washington had taken steps to prevent attacks against American personnel and commercial shipping.
The defense secretary presented the US approach toward Iran as part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to strengthen American influence globally. He pointed to efforts to confront drug cartels and curb the roles of Iran, China and Russia in Latin America.
Discussing Venezuela, Hegseth said the US operation there would have “generational implications,” portraying the country as a strategic partner and emphasizing the importance of its oil reserves.
He added that Washington intended to reduce the presence and influence of rival powers throughout the Western Hemisphere while expanding US military capabilities and partnerships across the Americas.
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