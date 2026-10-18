Kiren Rijiju Hits Out At 'Anti-India' Gangs, Soros-Backed Bid To Force Regime Change

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lashed out at“anti-India” gangs and some politicians for inciting youth for their failed attempt to force a regime change in the country.

“Regime change in India is absolutely possible - but only through elections, not through Soros,” wrote Rijiju on X, mentioning the name of American billionaire George Soros to hint at a foreign conspiracy behind the recent flare-up in the country over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Soros and his network have faced allegations of funding protests across the world, particularly in countries led by conservative leaders.

Rijiju pointed to the fresh wave of violence in France and cited the violent regime change in Bangladesh to criticise the failed bid by forces that wanted to dislodge the BJP-led government.

“The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France - a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well,” he said.

“Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets. But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France,” added Rijiju.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid protests seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls, which the Opposition parties claim have led to names of over 13 crore Indians being left out of the voters' list.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh targeted Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, including Prashant Bhushan and Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that their actions had exposed their true intentions.

He also accused Opposition parties of being part of what he alleged was the 'Tukde-Tukde gang'.

“Everyone's true colours have been exposed, whether it is Prashant Kishor, Prashant Bhushan, Rahul Gandhi or Arvind Kejriwal. On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put India on the world map - not merely in terms of recognition, but by paving the way for the country's progress with an aim of Viksit Bharat by 2047; on the other hand, these Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, and the Cockroach Janta Party, are all members of the Tukde-Tukde gang,” Singh alleged.