Fit India Event Pedals For Fitness On World Food Day In New Delhi

The 95th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Dwarka, New Delhi, on Sunday, bringing together fitness enthusiasts, students, health advocates and members of the community to celebrate World Food Day under the theme“Pedal for Fitness, Ride for a Healthier World.” The initiative underscored the connection between physical fitness, mindful food choices and overall well-being, encouraging citizens to embrace healthier and more active lifestyles, as per a press release from Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The edition was organised in collaboration with the Centre for Public Health and Food Safety (CPHFS) and the Food Corporation of India (FCI), bringing together partners from the public health, food and fitness sectors to promote a shared message of healthy living. Observed globally on October 16, World Food Day commemorates the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in 1945. This year's global theme,“Innovate Today,” calls for fresh ideas and solutions to improve the way food is produced, distributed and consumed.

Distinguished Guests and Fitness Advocates

The occasion brought together distinguished guests and fitness advocates, including Praveen Saroha, Sports Officer, NSUT; Manisha Singh, Fit India Ambassador, fitness expert, TEDx speaker and MTV Roadies 2019 participant; Utsav Ghosh, health influencer known for decoding and busting food-brand claims and a professional strength and conditioning coach from ACSM; Rakesh Saini, popularly known as 'Akki', Fit India Ambassador and the 'Iron Teeth Man of India', a ten-time world record holder and India Book of Records holder; and Rohit Choudhary, actor and producer who made his debut in Gadar 2. The guests shared their perspectives on fitness, health and the importance of adopting active lifestyles.

Inspiring Messages from Leaders

Supporting the initiative launched by the Sports Authority of India under the Fit India Movement, Prof Anand Srivastava, Vice Chancellor of NSUT, highlighted the university's vehicle-free campus as an ideal setting for promoting cycling and active living. He said,“When students take up cycling, it not only helps them stay fit but can also boost their energy levels and improve their ability to focus on their studies, without affecting the environment.”

FIT India Ambassadors Manisha Singh and Rakesh Saini lauded the enthusiasm of participants who gathered early in the morning to be part of the movement. Emphasising the importance of collective motivation, Manisha said,“Set an example in your community to be fit and become the leader to inspire others in your community, in your locality.”

While Rakesh shared,“Events like Fit India Sundays on Cycle provide an excellent platform for sports and fitness activities.” Sharing a message for young people to stay away from drugs, he encouraged them to channel their energy into meaningful pursuits.“Channel your energy into your passion and dedicate yourself to it. When you focus on your talent and work hard towards your goals, you can achieve great heights and make our country proud,” he said, as per the release.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge

Reinforcing the message of responsible choices and youth well-being, Praveen Saroha led participants in taking the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge. Participants pledged to keep themselves, their families and communities away from substance abuse and to make every possible effort towards a drug-free society. The pledge highlighted the importance of protecting young people's potential and building a healthier, stronger nation. He also expressed, "Regular physical activity and fitness will play an important role in keeping young people away from substance abuse. In this regard, the initiative is highly commendable. The effort to expand its outreach by engaging with different institutions and reaching more young people is a very positive step."

Engaging Activities for All

With pedalling 5 km along the designated route, the event also featured a range of engaging activities designed to encourage participation across age groups. Participants took part in a dedicated yoga zone, an interactive game zone, and a high-energy Garba Zumba session led by fitness expert Neetu Chawla. The Fitspire Game Zone also added to the festive atmosphere, offering participants an opportunity to experience fitness through fun, movement and community engagement.

By bringing together cycling, fitness activities and the message of World Food Day, the 95th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle aims to highlight that a healthier society is built through everyday choices-from regular physical activity and balanced nutrition to responsible lifestyle practices. The initiative aims to make fitness accessible, enjoyable and a shared community experience, inspiring citizens to incorporate movement and healthy habits into their daily routines.

Through Fit India Sundays on Cycle, the Fit India Movement continues to promote cycling and other forms of physical activity as accessible ways to improve their health and well-being. The World Food Day edition further reinforced this message by drawing attention to the importance of nutrition, food safety, responsible consumption and environmental sustainability. (ANI)

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