Gulab Jamun Dosa Recipe: Craving Something Sweet? Try This Quick Dessert Ready In 4 Minutes

Try this unique Gulab Jamun sweet dosa recipe for a quick dessert that can be prepared in just 3 to 4 minutes. Discover this creative Indian fusion treat for satisfying sweet cravings at home.

People usually picture set dosa or masala dosa when they hear the word dosa. You generally get four to five varieties of dosas in hotels. You can even spot stalls with '99 Variety Dosa' boards in Bengaluru these days. We are showing you how to make a completely sweet dosa today.

You must try this sweet dosa if your family members love sweets. You can make this sweet dish when you feel bored of eating the same regular breakfast. You will find the cooking process very simple. You can get this dosa ready in just three to four minutes.

Dosa batter:You need to prepare the regular dosa batter first. You must skip adding salt since this is a sweet dish.

Gulab jamun and sugar syrup

Ghee (dry fruits if needed)

You need to pour the batter on the tawa first. You must place one gulab jamun on the dosa and smash it once the batter loses its moisture. You should spread the smashed jamun all over the dosa. You then add one or two spoons of sugar syrup, cover the pan with a lid, and cook it for two minutes to get your sweet dosa ready.

You can add finely chopped dry fruits at this stage. You basically spread the gulab jamun here just like you spread the aloo palya inside a masala dosa. You can drop a small piece of butter on top to make this sweet treat taste even better.