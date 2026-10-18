Croatia, China Seek Stronger Trade, Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Zagreb on Saturday, focusing on expanding economic cooperation, deepening bilateral relations and reviewing key international issues.
The discussions took place at the Croatian government headquarters as part of Wang’s official visit to the country, according to an official statement.
Both officials welcomed the positive state of relations between Zagreb and Beijing as the countries prepare to mark the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2027.
Plenkovic emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships between Croatian and Chinese businesses while encouraging more Croatian companies to enter and expand their operations in the Chinese market.
The Peljesac Bridge was highlighted by both sides as an example of successful cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese firms are also contributing to several major infrastructure and renewable energy developments across Croatia. These include the Kozjak tunnel, the Vucevica connecting road, the Brestovac-Godinjak expressway, the Senj wind farm and the Korlat solar power plant, as outlined in the government statement.
The officials also welcomed the launch of the Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb air route, expressing expectations that the new connection would help boost tourism and strengthen links between the countries.
In addition to bilateral cooperation, Plenkovic and Wang reviewed relations between the European Union and China and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and developments across the Middle East.
The discussions took place at the Croatian government headquarters as part of Wang’s official visit to the country, according to an official statement.
Both officials welcomed the positive state of relations between Zagreb and Beijing as the countries prepare to mark the 35th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2027.
Plenkovic emphasized the need to strengthen partnerships between Croatian and Chinese businesses while encouraging more Croatian companies to enter and expand their operations in the Chinese market.
The Peljesac Bridge was highlighted by both sides as an example of successful cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese firms are also contributing to several major infrastructure and renewable energy developments across Croatia. These include the Kozjak tunnel, the Vucevica connecting road, the Brestovac-Godinjak expressway, the Senj wind farm and the Korlat solar power plant, as outlined in the government statement.
The officials also welcomed the launch of the Beijing-Bucharest-Zagreb air route, expressing expectations that the new connection would help boost tourism and strengthen links between the countries.
In addition to bilateral cooperation, Plenkovic and Wang reviewed relations between the European Union and China and exchanged perspectives on the ongoing situation in Ukraine and developments across the Middle East.
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