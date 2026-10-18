Police Drop Probe Into Security Adviser’s Wife Over X Post
(MENAFN) British police closed their review of a social media post by Sarah Helm, the wife of national security adviser Jonathan Powell, on Saturday, saying no further action would be taken over a message that mentioned the banned group Palestine Action.
Helm published the post on X on Thursday. It read: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said specialist officers examined the message and found it fell short of the threshold for a crime, according to a British public broadcaster. The force said the post was “assessed by specialist officers and it was determined that it did not meet the criminal threshold,” and added: “No further police action will be taken,”
The decision followed an announcement a day earlier that officers were reviewing the post to decide whether a formal investigation was warranted.
Helm was replying to an online discussion about author Sally Rooney. Her novels are being withdrawn from UK booksellers after she said she would direct her royalties to Palestine Action.
Rooney’s publisher, Faber, concluded it could not sell her books in the UK after her announcement. The affected titles include Normal People and Conversations with Friends.
The government designated Palestine Action a terrorist organization in July 2025. Voicing support for the group is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Helm published the post on X on Thursday. It read: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said specialist officers examined the message and found it fell short of the threshold for a crime, according to a British public broadcaster. The force said the post was “assessed by specialist officers and it was determined that it did not meet the criminal threshold,” and added: “No further police action will be taken,”
The decision followed an announcement a day earlier that officers were reviewing the post to decide whether a formal investigation was warranted.
Helm was replying to an online discussion about author Sally Rooney. Her novels are being withdrawn from UK booksellers after she said she would direct her royalties to Palestine Action.
Rooney’s publisher, Faber, concluded it could not sell her books in the UK after her announcement. The affected titles include Normal People and Conversations with Friends.
The government designated Palestine Action a terrorist organization in July 2025. Voicing support for the group is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
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