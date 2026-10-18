A Foundation Of Faith, Unity And Spiritual Well-Being In The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Spiritual well-being is an essential pillar of personnel welfare, fostering resilience, moral strength and cohesion within the military community. By providing an enabling environment for religious practice, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to nurture the spiritual needs of service personnel and their families, recognising the importance of faith in sustaining personal well-being and commitment to duty.

This focus on holistic personnel welfare was underscored during the foundation-laying ceremony for the Lieutenant Colonel Kimaro Estate Mosque, presided over by the Commander Kenya Navy Fleet, Brigadier Mohamed Shemote.

The ceremony brought together Formation Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, Senior Officers, Officers, Service Members and their families, marking a significant milestone in expanding religious facilities and strengthening spiritual fellowship within the military community.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Shemote expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for the occasion, emphasising the importance of dedicated places of worship in promoting spiritual growth, moral guidance and unity among service personnel.

He commended the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), General Charles Kahariri, for his leadership and commitment to personnel welfare, noting that the initiative reflects the KDF's resolve to accommodate the diverse religious needs of its personnel and their families.

Brigadier Shemote further lauded the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, for his commitment to implementing the CDF's directive and advancing welfare projects that translate strategic leadership priorities into tangible benefits for service personnel.

The Principal Imam, Colonel Abdumalik Rubeya, expressed appreciation to well-wishers and donors supporting the project, calling for sustained collaboration to ensure its successful completion.

Upon completion, the mosque will provide Muslim service personnel and their families with a dedicated environment for congregational prayers, spiritual reflection and religious fellowship, further strengthening communal bonds and a sense of belonging.

The project underscores the KDF's commitment to holistic personnel welfare, recognising that spiritual fulfilment, family well-being and institutional cohesion contribute to a resilient, disciplined and mission-ready force.

By investing in facilities that nurture faith and strengthen the military community, the KDF continues to reinforce the human foundations of military effectiveness while upholding its constitutional mandate of safeguarding Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo