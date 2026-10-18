Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Strengthens Spiritual Welfare And Religious Inclusivity At Karare Barracks

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has reaffirmed its commitment to the holistic welfare of Service personnel through the official opening and dedication of the newly constructed Karare Barracks Mosque, providing a dedicated place of worship to strengthen spiritual well-being, moral discipline and military cohesion.

The ceremony, held on 16 October 2026, was presided over by the Director of the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCA), Major General Mohamed Isak Iddi, and marked a significant milestone in promoting religious inclusivity and spiritual resilience within the military community.

Completed within four months following the commencement of construction on 6 June 2026, the mosque was officially unveiled during a ceremony featuring inaugural Friday (Juma'ah) prayers and commemorative tree planting. The introduction of Muslim and Christian faith representatives further underscored the KDF's commitment to religious tolerance, mutual respect and unity.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Iddi conveyed greetings from the Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, and expressed appreciation to the donor for supporting the project. He urged personnel to uphold strong moral values, foster unity through prayer and ensure proper maintenance of the facility for future generations.

Colonel David Waigwa, representing the Commander 8 Brigade, highlighted the mosque's significance in serving both military personnel and the surrounding community, strengthening civil-military relations. Brigadier Ismael Aule encouraged troops to embrace the facility as a centre for spiritual growth, while Brigadier Dida commended the construction team and contractor for delivering the project.

The new mosque represents a significant investment in the spiritual welfare of Service personnel, recognising the vital role of faith in nurturing discipline, resilience, integrity and a strong sense of duty.

Beyond providing a place of worship, the facility reinforces the KDF's soldier-centric approach to welfare, fostering spiritual strength, religious harmony and institutional cohesion essential to a disciplined, resilient and mission-ready force.

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