Jordan Offers Condolences After Saudi Military Helicopter Crash Kills Two

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Sunday expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia following the deaths of two officers in a helicopter crash in the Najran region.

The helicopter, belonging to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of National Guard, crashed due to a technical malfunction.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and extended heartfelt condolences to the Saudi government and people, as well as the families of the two officers.

//Petra// NQ