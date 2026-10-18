PM Inspects Aqaba Ports, Calls For Faster Expansion Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan calls for accelerating Aqaba port expansion and modernization projects to increase capacity and improve logistics operations.

- Hassan stresses the need to develop port infrastructure alongside the Aqaba–Shidiya–Ma'an railway project and prioritizes the Aqaba–Ma'an dry port.

- Government measures have accelerated cargo handling and customs clearance, expanded storage capacity, and supported transit trade and supply chains, Hassan says.

- Aqaba Development Corporation CEO Hussein Safadi reports cargo handling growth of 63.6% at the new Aqaba port, 39.3% at the oil terminal, and 6.6% at the container terminal.

- Transit cargo at the multipurpose port reaches 1.8 million tons, up 46-fold from 38,900 tons in 2025; container transit traffic rises 151.8% to 115,762 containers.

- Vehicle storage capacity increases from 6,000 to 17,000 vehicles, supported by approximately 150,000 square meters of additional storage space.

- Aqaba Development Corporation launches a tender for a new oil berth and signs a framework agreement for an energy export facility expected to be completed within six to seven months.

- South Aqaba Investment Complex reaches full capacity, prompting discussions on a 500-dunum expansion.

- Hassan emphasizes compliance with port safety standards and the implementation of new public safety regulations.

Aqaba, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday called for accelerating expansion and modernization projects at Aqaba's ports to increase handling capacity, strengthen supply chains and reinforce the port city's position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

During an inspection tour and a meeting he chaired at the Aqaba Company for Ports Operations and Management, Hassan stressed the need to expedite development projects across the port system, which he said has become a major regional gateway for several Arab countries despite ongoing regional challenges.

Hassan said Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership, has demonstrated throughout its history an ability to turn challenges into opportunities, describing Aqaba's progress as a testament to the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the close follow-up of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

He commended port personnel for their efforts and urged them to maintain the pace of operations and intensify their work to keep up with growing activity across Aqaba's ports.

The prime minister highlighted government decisions taken over the past year to improve port operations, saying they had helped accelerate cargo handling and customs clearance, facilitate imports and exports, expand transit trade, increase storage capacity, sustain supply chains, strengthen strategic reserves and develop infrastructure.

Referring to the Aqaba-Shidiya-Ma'an railway project, whose foundation stone was laid two weeks ago, Hassan stressed the importance of developing port infrastructure and logistics services alongside the railway to improve freight transport, storage and transit trade.

He described the Aqaba-Ma'an dry port as a strategic development project and a government priority, reaffirming the government's intention to begin implementation.

Hassan said the dry port and railway projects should complement ongoing expansion and modernization work across Aqaba's ports, strengthening the city's position as a regional transport and logistics hub.

He also highlighted the natural gas supply project serving industrial facilities in Aqaba and Quweira, inaugurated approximately three months ago, saying it would reduce energy costs for domestic industries, enhance their competitiveness and support Jordanian exports.

The project complements efforts to develop Aqaba's port system, he said, adding that further projects are expected to be launched in the area soon.

On port safety, Hassan stressed the need to comply with the highest safety and security standards to strengthen confidence in Aqaba's ports and enhance their competitiveness.

He highlighted the importance of the proposed public safety regulation, whose justifications were approved by the Cabinet last week, and called for its implementation once it enters into force.

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) CEO Hussein Safadi presented an overview of port operations, highlighting substantial increases in cargo handling volumes across Aqaba's ports and terminals during the first nine months of 2026.

Safadi said handling volumes rose 63.6% at the new Aqaba port, 39.3% at the oil terminal, 29.3% at the passenger terminal, 11.2% at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal and 6.6% at the container terminal.

Transit cargo at the multipurpose port increased approximately 46-fold to 1.8 million tons, compared with 38,900 tons in 2025.

Container transit traffic also rose 151.8% to 115,762 containers, compared with 45,981 containers in 2025.

Grain handling at the multipurpose port increased 45.1% to 3.62 million tons during the current year, compared with 2.5 million tons last year.

The port also handled 1.67 million tons of grain for transit trade this year, compared with no transit grain handling in 2025.

Safadi reported a 38.4% increase in vehicle transit trade at the multipurpose port since the beginning of the year, with 94,530 vehicles handled, in addition to 79,795 vehicles handled through the Aqaba Cruise Terminal.

To accommodate growing vehicle traffic, storage capacity was expanded from 6,000 to 17,000 vehicles through the allocation of approximately 150,000 square meters of additional storage space adjacent to the port. Measures were also introduced to facilitate truck movements and cargo handling operations.

During Hassan's inspection of the oil terminal, Safadi outlined expansion projects aimed at increasing capacity, strengthening energy supply security and supporting petroleum product shipments to the domestic market and other countries.

He said ADC had issued a new tender for the expedited construction of an additional oil berth to support the sustainability of petroleum product supplies and accommodate growing transit trade.

The company also signed a framework agreement with a private sector investor to establish a facility supporting petroleum product exports. Construction of the facility is expected to take six to seven months, Safadi said, adding that it would help ease pressure on the existing oil berth and facilitate exports.

Safadi also reported that the South Aqaba Investment Complex had reached full capacity in 2026 amid growing port activity and demand for logistics services. The complex represents approximately JD21 million in investment and covers more than 1.5 million square meters of developed land. It includes 12 modern warehouses, four ready-built industrial buildings and developed areas designated for storage and light industries, providing infrastructure to support economic activity in southern Aqaba.

With the complex operating at full capacity, ADC is holding discussions on a proposed expansion of approximately 500 dunums to provide additional space for logistics and industrial activities, subject to the project's completion.

Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali affirmed Aqaba's readiness and flexibility to accommodate new economic developments and activities.

He said the authority had begun implementing public safety measures introducing new requirements for establishments and facilities throughout Aqaba.

Aqaba Company for Ports Operations and Management Director General Mahmoud Khalifat also briefed the prime minister on the company's activities under its comprehensive port development plans.

//Petra// AO