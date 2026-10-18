SOFEX 2026 Preparations 'Complete' Ahead Of 15Th Editionaqaba Launch

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) – Organizers of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026) announced Sunday that preparations have been completed for the event's 15th edition, scheduled for October 27–29 at the Aqaba International Exhibition and Convention Center.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the exhibition is expected to attract more than 25,000 specialized visitors, over 400 official delegations representing more than 75 countries, and more than 350 exhibiting companies from over 35 countries, including several participating for the first time.

SOFEX focuses on special operations forces, defense equipment, and security technologies, bringing together government officials, military representatives, defense industry leaders, and technology developers. Organizers said it is the only exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated specifically to special operations forces and equipment.

In a statement, SOFEX Chairman Ayman Batran stated that the exhibition provides a platform for governments, armed forces, defense and security companies, and innovators to exchange expertise, explore emerging technologies, and develop partnerships.

Batran noted that evolving international defense and security priorities have increased the importance of cross-border cooperation. He explained that this year's edition will focus on strategic partnerships, dialogue, and technological developments relevant to emerging security challenges.

He added that the event supports Jordan's role as a "regional venue" for defense and security cooperation, while contributing to Aqaba's development as a logistics and international exhibition hub.

//Petra// AO