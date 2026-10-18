Energy Commission Processed 998 License Applications Last August
Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra) – During last August, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) received 998 applications to grant licenses across various sectors.
The EMRC said 6 of these requests, all tageting the Kingdom's oil and petroleum derivatives sector, were turned down.
According to data published on the commission's website, 239 applications went for the Kingdom's radiological and nuclear sector, while 29 others targeted the electricity and renewable energy industry.
Additionally, EMRC noted that 520 applications targeted the natural resources sector and 210 were designed for the oil and petroleum derivatives industry.
//Petra//AG
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