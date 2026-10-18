Russian Forces Hit Apartment Building In Odesa, Injure Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked Odesa," Lysak said.

According to him, a residential building was damaged.

Lysak later provided further details about the Russian attack.

"The enemy struck a high-rise residential building in a densely populated area of Odesa. A 13-year-old girl was injured. Medical personnel are providing her with the necessary assistance," he said.

According to Lysak, the roof caught fire and apartments on the top floor were damaged.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian attack sets warehouse building on fire, damages homes in Lviv region

An emergency response center has been set up to assist residents.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, emergency power cuts have been introduced in the Odesa region following a Russian attack.

Photo: Odesa City Military Administration