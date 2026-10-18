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Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro

Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-18 07:38:06

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy has again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro," Hanzha said.

Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in Odesa, injure child

He added that information about possible casualties was being clarified.

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UkrinForm

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