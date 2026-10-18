Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
"The enemy has again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro," Hanzha said.Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in Odesa, injure child
He added that information about possible casualties was being clarified.
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