Russian Drone Strikes Minibus In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Two
"On October 18, at around 08:30, a UAV attack on a minibus on the Velykyi Burluk-Nova Oleksandrivka road injured a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman," Kanashevych wrote.
According to him, the injured are receiving medical assistance.Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
He also reported that on October 18, a medical facility building in the settlement of Velykyi Burluk was damaged in a UAV attack.
As Ukrinform reported, 12 people were injured in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region on October 17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment