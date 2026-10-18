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Russian Drone Strikes Minibus In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Two

Russian Drone Strikes Minibus In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Two


Date: 2026-10-18 07:38:06

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kanashevych, head of the Kupiansk District Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"On October 18, at around 08:30, a UAV attack on a minibus on the Velykyi Burluk-Nova Oleksandrivka road injured a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman," Kanashevych wrote.

According to him, the injured are receiving medical assistance.

Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

He also reported that on October 18, a medical facility building in the settlement of Velykyi Burluk was damaged in a UAV attack.

As Ukrinform reported, 12 people were injured in Russian attacks in the Kharkiv region on October 17.

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