Zelensky: Russia Has Attacked Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure 76 Times Since Trump Announced Truce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

"Since the American President announced the energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times," he said.

The head of state noted that substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions were targeted last night alone.

Zelensky stressed that Russian strikes have left tens of thousands of families without electricity, while energy workers and repair crews are working virtually around the clock to restore power.

Overnight, Russian forces also attacked residential buildings in various regions of Ukraine. According to him, 12 people have been injured so far, including two children. Two people were killed. Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

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In the morning, Russia also struck an agricultural enterprise in the Volyn region. All relevant services are currently working at the scene.

According to Zelensky, energy infrastructure is the main target of these attacks, as "the Russians are trying to cause a blackout."

"And America should see that Russia is not taking any reciprocal steps in response to sanctions relief or agreements. On the contrary, they take every signal of an opportunity to make money as proof that their bet on war is paying off and they can keep fighting. It is because of this position of Russia's that the war continues, not because Ukraine is rightfully defending itself. It is Russia that must face pressure for peace to have a chance. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine