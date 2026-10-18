Amam Mbawkem

Professor of Medicine, University of Lagos

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Dr. Mbakwem is the Vice-President of the World Heart Federation, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Lagos and a consultant cardiologist to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

She completed her residency training in internal medicine and cardiology at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and received a Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians.

She underwent further training in cardiology at the Wolfson Heart Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel and Azienda Sanitaria, Tuscany, Italy. Dr Mbakwem's research interest includes Heart failure, systemic and pulmonary hypertension, heart disease in women, effective communication in disease management and the psychosocial issues in cardiovascular diseases.

She is a member of the Nigerian Hypertension society guidelines writing committee. She is a past President of the Nigerian Cardiac Society and a member of the European Society of Cardiology working group on Peripartum cardiomyopathy. She is also the current vice president of PASCAR, West Africa region.

–present Professor of Medicine, University of Lagos

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