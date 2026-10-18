Chris Malley

Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute York Centre, University of York

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Chris joined the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) York centre in September 2015 as a research associate focussing on the development of the Climate and Clean Air Coalition Supporting National Planning (CCAC SNAP) toolkit.

The CCAC SNAP toolkit aims to demonstrate the socio-economic benefits achievable through national emission reductions of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs). Chris's work involves the formulation of emission inventories, future scenarios, cost-benefit analysis and training of toolkit users.

Chris's interest in air pollution and its impacts was fostered during a PhD in atmospheric chemistry at the University of Edinburgh and the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology. The focus was on the interpretation of data collected at the two UK monitoring supersites to demonstrate the linkage between specific impacts (e.g. on human health and vegetation) of atmospheric composition, and the conditions producing them. To achieve this a wide variety of tools and statistical techniques were used, which resulted in broader research interests in the application of statistical tools to investigate air pollution, and specifically how these tools can be integrated together to maximise the information derived from available data.

Chris is currently also a member of the statistics and database working group contributing to the production of the International Global Atmospheric Chemistry (IGAC) Tropospheric Ozone Assessment Report (TOAR).

Career

MChem (Chemistry, University of Edinburgh)

PhD (Atmospheric chemistry, University of Edinburgh)

2015 – present: Senior Research Associate at SEI York

–present Research Fellow, University of York

2015 University of Edinburgh, PhD Atmospheric Chemistry

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