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Belgian Police Arrest 45 in Liege Protests, Including 12 Minors

Belgian Police Arrest 45 in Liege Protests, Including 12 Minors


Date: 2026-10-18 07:37:24

(MENAFN) Belgian police detained 45 people, 12 of them minors, during protests in Liege on Saturday, local media reported Sunday.

Police said in an updated statement that the arrests were made up of 40 administrative detentions and five judicial arrests, according to a national news agency.

Authorities also reported vandalism and fires in public areas on Saturday evening.

About 50 protesters gathered in Place Saint-Lambert and launched pyrotechnic mortars at the Prince-Bishops’ Palace, police said. Officers dispersed the group with a water cannon and tear gas.

By evening, calm appeared to have returned, according to police.

The day had opened with a peaceful gathering of 200 to 250 people outside Guillemins railway station at about 10 am. Demonstrators then marched to Place Saint-Lambert, where a sit-in halted bus traffic, before heading toward Le Cadran at about 1.15 pm.

The national news agency reported that protesters blocked several roads in the area, among them access to the motorway toward Burenville, and that some moved barriers to construct barricades.

Later in the afternoon, roughly 30 protesters were encircled in Place Saint-Lambert by at least as many riot police, the agency reported.

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