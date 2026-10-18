EU Denounces Violent Settler Attacks in West Bank
(MENAFN) The EU on Sunday sharply denounced a wave of attacks by violent Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank, including assaults on European diplomats, and demanded accountability.
In a statement, the bloc’s diplomatic service noted condemnations from several Israeli representatives but pressed for concrete steps to stop further violence.
“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the statement said.
The bloc said it expected “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”
It also urged Israel to fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights law and to end illegal settlement expansion.
The incident unfolded near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where a delegation was visiting during the olive harvest. Its members included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials.
Masked Israeli occupiers confronted the delegation and smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
A military broadcaster in Israel reported that troops and police reached the scene three hours after receiving the delegation’s location and footage of the incident, which had been transmitted within minutes.
In a separate development, opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu and his defense and national security ministers of failing to rein in the occupiers. He warned that their inaction was eroding international support for Israel.
Attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property have intensified during the olive harvest season, which began earlier this month.
In a statement, the bloc’s diplomatic service noted condemnations from several Israeli representatives but pressed for concrete steps to stop further violence.
“The EU strongly condemns the latest attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including on European diplomats,” the statement said.
The bloc said it expected “full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists.”
It also urged Israel to fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights law and to end illegal settlement expansion.
The incident unfolded near the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, where a delegation was visiting during the olive harvest. Its members included the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative and Catholic Church officials.
Masked Israeli occupiers confronted the delegation and smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle.
A military broadcaster in Israel reported that troops and police reached the scene three hours after receiving the delegation’s location and footage of the incident, which had been transmitted within minutes.
In a separate development, opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman accused Netanyahu and his defense and national security ministers of failing to rein in the occupiers. He warned that their inaction was eroding international support for Israel.
Attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians and their property have intensified during the olive harvest season, which began earlier this month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment