RSS March At JNU Sparks Row Sangh Calls It 'Good Beginning', Oppn Warns Of 'Dangerous Situation'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) A political controversy erupted a day after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a Path Sanchalan (march-past) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as part of its Vijayadashami Utsav, with the organisation describing the event as a "positive beginning" while opposition leaders criticised the march and termed it a "dangerous" development.

The event was held on Saturday, with RSS karyakartas participating in the programme in their full uniform, known as Ganvesh, and taking part in the march across the university campus.

The participants displayed discipline, organisational unity and a spirit of collective participation during the procession.

The Vijayadashami Utsav at JNU was presented as an occasion for RSS volunteers to reaffirm their commitment to discipline, service and social harmony, along with their broader objective of making a positive contribution to society.

Speaking to reporters, RSS National Executive Member Indresh Kumar defended the event, saying that the organisation's march on the university campus should not be viewed as surprising in a democratic country.

"India is a democratic country. If people abandon anarchy and follow democracy, it should not be surprising to see the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Path Sanchalan inside JNU. Anarchist elements should follow the path of democracy, not the path that leads to the destruction of the Constitution. Therefore, this is a good beginning," Kumar said.

However, the march drew criticism from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as leaders from both parties raised concerns over the RSS programme on the university campus and its potential implications for the academic environment.

Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao criticised the development, alleging that the RSS' presence at JNU could create tensions and affect the functioning of the institution.

He also raised concerns over the possible impact on students and the campus atmosphere.

Speaking on the issue to IANS, Rao said, "Students, the new system is being adopted to counter the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Previously, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was there. Now, RSS has come into the picture. This is a really very dangerous situation; a law and order problem will be there. RSS means fundamentalist. They want only Hindu; they don't want Muslim, they don't want Christian, they don't want other communities. So, in JNU, it will start. Automatically, education will spoil, and all students, anytime, chaos will be there."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also commented on the march, saying that programmes of this nature take place when the government extends protection and support to those organising them.

"Now, look, when the government provides protection, all kinds of programmes take place. So, they are also doing their own programme. They have the protection of the police and the government everywhere," Singh told IANS.