International Filmmakers Meet U'khand CM Dhami, Discuss 'The Beatles' Project

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 18 (IANS) A delegation of international filmmakers met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday and discussed the filming of a global project centred on the world-renowned British band, 'The Beatles', in the state.

The delegation told the Chief Minister that the project, titled 'CLOVER', is proposed to be filmed in February 2027 at the historic 'Chaurasi Kutiya' (known as the 'Beatles Ashram') in Rishikesh.

The delegation shared that the project is being directed by the acclaimed, Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes and is produced by Neal Street Productions for Sony Pictures Entertainment, in collaboration with Apple Corps.

The project consists of four distinct films, each focusing on the life and musical journey of one of the four members of 'The Beatles'.

Titled 'The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event', the series is scheduled for a global theatrical release in April 2028.

The delegation noted that the proposed shoot in Rishikesh will involve more than 100 international crew members and around 150 Indian crew members, alongside local technicians and support staff.

The production activities in India are being coordinated by 'On the Road India'.

"This project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and provide a significant boost to the hospitality, transport, and other commercial sectors in the region," a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Uttarakhand has established itself as a premier film destination in the country, owing to its natural beauty, rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and diverse filming locations.

He mentioned that under the state government's Film Policy-2024, a favourable environment and essential facilities are being provided to filmmakers.

He noted that the state government aims to attract a greater number of domestic and international film projects to Uttarakhand, thereby creating new employment opportunities for local artists, technicians, and the youth.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Rishikesh holds a distinct global identity as a hub for yoga and spirituality, with a historical connection to 'The Beatles'.

"The filming of this international project in the region will further elevate the global recognition of Uttarakhand's cultural and spiritual heritage, while also boosting international tourism in the state," the CMO statement added.

The delegation that met with Chief Minister Dhami included British film producer and BAFTA nominee Alexandra Derbyshire, Indian film producer Dilip Singh Rathore, and supervising location manager Emma Pill.