Gardening Tips: 5 Perennials To Plant In October For A Colourful Small Garden

October is an excellent time to refresh a small garden with perennials. Discover five choices that bring colourful blooms, fragrant foliage and lasting appeal to outdoor spaces.

Chrysanthemums bring rich autumn colours to small gardens, with blooms in shades ranging from yellow and orange to pink and purple. Choose a sunny spot to encourage healthy flowering. Regular feeding and mulch around the base can help support the plants through colder weather.

Catmint is a spreading perennial with soft, silvery foliage and blue-lilac flowers. Its aromatic leaves release a pleasant scent when brushed against. Plant it along garden borders or pathways to add texture, colour and fragrance without taking up too much space.

Hardy geraniums offer colourful flowers in shades of pink, white, blue and purple. Some varieties also have aromatic foliage that releases a herbal or earthy scent when touched. These versatile plants can add colour and ground-level interest to garden borders.

Asters brighten autumn gardens with daisy-like flowers in shades of purple, blue, pink, red and white. Their contrasting yellow centres make the blooms especially eye-catching. October planting can work well when the soil is neither frozen nor waterlogged.

Bluebeard adds clusters of blue flowers and aromatic grey-green foliage to garden spaces. Its late-summer and autumn blooms can attract bees and butterflies. This compact shrub is a lovely option for adding colour without overwhelming a smaller garden.