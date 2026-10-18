Asian Para Games 2026 Officially Declared Open By Emperor Naruhito

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 18 (IANS) Japan's Emperor Naruhito officially declared the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games open on Sunday, marking the start of the continental sporting event at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya. The Games, running until October 24, will bring together around thousands of athletes from 45 Asian nations under the motto 'Imagine One Heart,' celebrating sporting excellence, inclusion and unity.

The opening ceremony featured addresses by Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed and Hideaki Ohmura, president of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and Asian Para Games Organising Committee. Rashed welcomed the participating nations and congratulated athletes on overcoming barriers, highlighting the significance of having all 45 Asian nations represented at the Games for the first time in the event's history.

While the ceremony formally opened the competition, several events had already begun. Japan registered victories in the preliminary rounds of both the men's and women's wheelchair basketball competitions on Friday, while India's men's and women's goalball teams recorded wins against Qatar and Thailand, respectively, on Saturday.

India's contingent took centre stage during the parade of nations, with para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and para-athlete Simran Sharma carrying the Tricolour as the country's flag-bearers. The duo led the Indian delegation at the ceremony, held at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

India's representation also stood out for its ceremonial attire, with the contingent wearing deep blue blazers featuring golden motifs inspired by the Indus Valley Civilisation. The designs incorporated images of the iconic Priest-King sculpture and Dancing Girl figurine, alongside ancient seals that reflected the civilisation's distinctive symbols and script.

The blazers featured the Indian Tricolour on the pocket, close to the heart, while the collar paid tribute to SaptSindhu, the land of the seven rivers. The attire brought together India's sporting ambitions and cultural heritage as the athletes represented the country on the continental stage.

The Indian contingent comprises 281 members, including 168 athletes, 112 men and 56 women, who will compete across 11 disciplines. India will look to build on its performances in previous editions as its athletes pursue medals across a range of para-sports.

The choice of flag bearers underwent a late change ahead of the ceremony. The Paralympic Committee of India had initially named Bhagat and para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel for the honour, before Simran replaced Patel to ensure the latter could rest ahead of her quarter-final scheduled for Monday, October 19.

The decision took into account the lengthy journey to and from the opening ceremony venue, which was expected to take nearly six hours. With Patel competing in a wheelchair and facing a crucial knockout match the following day, the contingent's management prioritised her recovery and preparation.

The Asian Para Games will continue through October 24, with India aiming to make its presence felt across the 11 sporting disciplines. For the athletes assembled in Aichi-Nagoya, the opening ceremony marked the beginning of a week of competition that places ability, determination and sporting achievement at its heart.