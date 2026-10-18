Saudi Arabia Issues, Lifts Danger Alerts in Najran, As-Sulayyil
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded danger warnings Sunday for the southwestern city of Najran and the As-Sulayyil governorate in the kingdom’s south-central region, then declared the threat over in both areas shortly afterward.
The alerts went out through the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform and directed residents to follow Civil Defense instructions.
Soon after, the agency issued all-clear notices for Najran and As-Sulayyil, stating that the danger had passed. It called on residents to keep following safety guidance and to refrain from gathering or filming.
Officials did not reveal what triggered the warnings, nor whether any projectiles had been intercepted.
The Civil Defense also cautioned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The alerts come as tensions escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom. In recent days, Saudi authorities have issued a series of emergency warnings across southern and southwestern areas as the standoff intensifies.
The alerts went out through the kingdom’s National Early Warning Platform and directed residents to follow Civil Defense instructions.
Soon after, the agency issued all-clear notices for Najran and As-Sulayyil, stating that the danger had passed. It called on residents to keep following safety guidance and to refrain from gathering or filming.
Officials did not reveal what triggered the warnings, nor whether any projectiles had been intercepted.
The Civil Defense also cautioned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.”
The alerts come as tensions escalate between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, which has launched missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom. In recent days, Saudi authorities have issued a series of emergency warnings across southern and southwestern areas as the standoff intensifies.
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