Tugboat Hit by 2 Projectiles Off UAE Coast, 1 Hurt, UKMTO Warns
(MENAFN) A southbound tugboat was hit by two unidentified projectiles northeast of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, leaving one person with minor injuries, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The vessel suffered damage but remained able to continue on its route, the maritime security body said.
“One minor casualty has been reported,” the UKMTO said, offering no additional details on the injured individual or on how extensive the damage to the vessel was.
The exact time of the incident has yet to be confirmed. The nature and source of the projectiles remain unknown, and no further information has been released on the circumstances of the strike.
The vessel suffered damage but remained able to continue on its route, the maritime security body said.
“One minor casualty has been reported,” the UKMTO said, offering no additional details on the injured individual or on how extensive the damage to the vessel was.
The exact time of the incident has yet to be confirmed. The nature and source of the projectiles remain unknown, and no further information has been released on the circumstances of the strike.
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