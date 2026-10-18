Israeli Fire Kills Palestinian Girl in Gaza Despite Truce
(MENAFN) A Palestinian girl died Sunday after Israeli forces fired on a camp for displaced families in central Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency reported.
Medical sources identified the victim as Misk Hazem al-Dalou. She succumbed to wounds sustained when Israeli troops fired toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi refugee camp.
Elsewhere in the enclave, Israeli military vehicles poured heavy fire on tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in the south. Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis.
The strikes hit despite a ceasefire that has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, and amid what are described as continued Israeli violations of the truce.
Since the ceasefire began, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and 5,375 wounded in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ministry said Saturday that the overall toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 74,469 dead, with 175,492 others injured.
Medical sources identified the victim as Misk Hazem al-Dalou. She succumbed to wounds sustained when Israeli troops fired toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi refugee camp.
Elsewhere in the enclave, Israeli military vehicles poured heavy fire on tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah, in the south. Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis.
The strikes hit despite a ceasefire that has been in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, and amid what are described as continued Israeli violations of the truce.
Since the ceasefire began, at least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and 5,375 wounded in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ministry said Saturday that the overall toll from Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has climbed to 74,469 dead, with 175,492 others injured.
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