Vance Will Not Rule Out Skipping 2028 Run as GOP Frontrunner
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance said he has yet to decide whether he will seek the presidency in 2028 and conceded he might walk away, even though he is widely seen as a top contender to succeed President Donald Trump.
Pressed by Tony Dokoupil of a US television network on whether he might sit out the race, Vance answered: “Of course there’s a chance.” The exchange came during an hour-long town hall in Michigan, aired Saturday night.
Vance called himself a procrastinator on big life choices and said he would “have to think about it,” pointing to his four young children and to his wife, Usha Vance, who “has never loved politics” but “loves public service.”
Trump has described Vance as his “most likely” Republican successor.
Economy and Iran
Vance defended the administration’s economic and foreign policy record. He blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration for neglecting American manufacturing, while admitting that rebuilding the sector will take time.
Asked about the Iran conflict and elevated fuel prices, he said: “I recognize that gas prices are too high right now,” adding: “When this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down.”
Backing Trump’s approach to Iran, Vance argued the US had “in some ways ... won decisively,” but cautioned that “the enemy gets a vote here.” He said Washington is pursuing a “final firm commitment from the Iranians that they’re not going to rebuild their nuclear program.”
Vance also dismissed claims of corruption in the presidency, saying he had not seen “a single shred of evidence that (Trump) participates or sanctions in that corruption.”
Pressed by Tony Dokoupil of a US television network on whether he might sit out the race, Vance answered: “Of course there’s a chance.” The exchange came during an hour-long town hall in Michigan, aired Saturday night.
Vance called himself a procrastinator on big life choices and said he would “have to think about it,” pointing to his four young children and to his wife, Usha Vance, who “has never loved politics” but “loves public service.”
Trump has described Vance as his “most likely” Republican successor.
Economy and Iran
Vance defended the administration’s economic and foreign policy record. He blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration for neglecting American manufacturing, while admitting that rebuilding the sector will take time.
Asked about the Iran conflict and elevated fuel prices, he said: “I recognize that gas prices are too high right now,” adding: “When this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down.”
Backing Trump’s approach to Iran, Vance argued the US had “in some ways ... won decisively,” but cautioned that “the enemy gets a vote here.” He said Washington is pursuing a “final firm commitment from the Iranians that they’re not going to rebuild their nuclear program.”
Vance also dismissed claims of corruption in the presidency, saying he had not seen “a single shred of evidence that (Trump) participates or sanctions in that corruption.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment