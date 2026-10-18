Macron Lands in Kuwait Monday in Historic First Presidential Visit
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Kuwait on Monday for talks with Gulf officials, a state news agency in the country reported Sunday.
Macron, joined by an official delegation, is due to hold formal talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to the agency.
The trip is a first for Macron as president. No French leader has visited Kuwait since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled there in February 2009. It also coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and France, which both countries are marking this year.
The visit follows Sheikh Meshal’s trip to France in July 2025, when he met with Macron and invited him to Kuwait in 2026 to commemorate the anniversary of diplomatic ties. At those Paris talks, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
Macron, joined by an official delegation, is due to hold formal talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to the agency.
The trip is a first for Macron as president. No French leader has visited Kuwait since Nicolas Sarkozy traveled there in February 2009. It also coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kuwait and France, which both countries are marking this year.
The visit follows Sheikh Meshal’s trip to France in July 2025, when he met with Macron and invited him to Kuwait in 2026 to commemorate the anniversary of diplomatic ties. At those Paris talks, the two sides agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas, including defense, investment, energy and culture.
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