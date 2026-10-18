Kolkata Stampede: TMC MP Slams BJP Over 'Maladministration'

Trinamool Congress (Mamata Banerjee faction) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday slammed the BJP-led West Bengal government over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, alleging that it is a case of "complete maladministration." Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said, "Since my childhood, I have never seen such incidents. This is due to maladministration. It is a case of complete maladministration."

"You have seen that there was inadequate lighting within the premises. The way the structure was built meant that not many people could gather outside. An elevated corridor had been constructed. I do not understand why the police allowed this. The entire arrangement was not in conformity with crowd management requirements. What was the police doing? There was not a single police officer," Banerjee added.

19 Dead in Puja Pandal Stampede

Ghosh remarks come after the tragic incident occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where a massive rush of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left several others injured.

Authorities Respond with Prohibitory Orders and Arrests

Following the tragedy, Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across parts of the city for three days, effective from October 18 to October 20, to maintain law and order. The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured. Kolkata Police has registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others.

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)

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