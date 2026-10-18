Trinetra Guard Demonstrates Em6000auto Live At ATA MCE, Combining Trailer Security With Automated Landing Gear

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Live demonstrations in Charlotte show technology designed to stop unauthorized trailer movement while eliminating the routine manual landing gear cranking.

- Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra GuardCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Trinetra Guard Unveils EM6000Auto Trailer Security and Automated Landing Gear at ATA MCE 2026**New trailer-mounted technology combines physical security, electronic authorization and automated landing gear to address cargo theft risks and repetitive manual cranking. Live demonstrations at Booth #20008 in Charlotte.**Trinetra Guard is unveiling its EM6000Auto trailer security and automated landing gear technology at the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE) in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is introducing a system designed to help physically restrict unauthorized trailer movement while automating the routine raising and lowering of trailer landing gear.Trinetra Guard is presenting the technology at a media briefing on **Sunday, October 18, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time in Press Conference Room E217**, followed by live demonstrations of the installed EM6000Auto system at **Booth #20008** during ATA MCE exhibition hours.### Moving Beyond Trailer Tracking to Physical SecurityFor years, much of the technology used to protect trailers and cargo has focused on GPS tracking, cameras, geofencing and alerts. These tools provide valuable visibility, but they generally do not physically prevent an unauthorized tractor from connecting to and moving a trailer.Trinetra Guard developed EM6000Auto around a different approach: giving the trailer an active role in its own security.The system combines a physical trailer-security mechanism with electronic authorization controls. When the trailer is secured, the technology is designed to restrict unauthorized movement by an unapproved tractor. Authorized users can manage operating access through supported electronic methods, while connected monitoring provides location information, movement alerts and other security notifications.“GPS can tell a fleet where a stolen trailer went. We asked a different question: What if the trailer itself could help prevent unauthorized movement in the first place?” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard.“EM6000Auto brings physical security and electronic authorization directly to the trailer, rather than relying exclusively on tracking and recovery.”The technology is intended to complement-not replace-existing GPS tracking, camera systems and other fleet-security measures.### Eliminating Routine Manual Landing Gear CrankingBeyond trailer security, EM6000Auto automates landing gear extension and retraction during normal trailer operations.Conventional trailer landing gear requires drivers to manually crank the mechanism when coupling and uncoupling trailers. This repetitive physical task can be demanding, particularly when landing gear is stiff, equipment is heavily loaded or operating conditions are difficult.EM6000Auto replaces routine manual cranking with electronically controlled operation, allowing authorized users to raise and lower the landing gear through the automated system.“Drivers have benefited from major advances in cab technology, but many still perform the same repetitive landing gear cranking that has been part of trucking for decades,” Baid said.“We believe automation at the trailer level can make this everyday task easier while bringing additional security benefits to fleet operations.”Trinetra Guard is also advancing its engineering work on a dual-motor configuration intended to accommodate the different torque and speed requirements associated with slow-gear and fast-gear operation. The company is evaluating landing gear compatibility and installation requirements as part of its continued product development.Although reducing manual cranking may reduce repetitive physical effort, fleet-specific evaluations will be needed to establish measurable effects on injuries, productivity and operating costs.### Greater Control for Fleets and Trailer Leasing CompaniesEM6000Auto is designed to address security and operating challenges for both motor carriers and trailer leasing companies.For motor carriers, electronic authorization controls can provide an additional way to manage which tractors or users are permitted to operate secured trailers. Connected monitoring can complement existing fleet systems by providing visibility into trailer location and security-related events.For trailer leasing companies, the technology offers a potential way to manage trailer operating authorization remotely through back-office controls. This could help protect leased equipment against unauthorized movement while giving leasing providers a differentiated security and automation offering.The system is also designed to support additional connected monitoring functions, including geofencing, tamper alerts and trailer-condition information, depending on the installed configuration.### Industry Engagement and Continued DevelopmentDevelopment of the original trailer-security concept included collaboration with J.B. Hunt. Trinetra Guard has also engaged with established trailer manufacturers, fleet operators and other transportation industry participants to discuss installation considerations, equipment compatibility and potential applications.The company has continued refining EM6000Auto with a focus on practical installation, electronic authorization, landing gear operation, power management and connected security capabilities.Trinetra Guard is preparing for broader fleet evaluations and welcomes discussions with motor carriers, trailer leasing companies, equipment manufacturers, insurers and technology partners interested in assessing the system.### Addressing a Growing Cargo Security ChallengeCargo theft continues to create substantial financial and operational risks across the transportation industry.While GPS tracking and monitoring technologies remain important, physical trailer security may help address a specific vulnerability: the unauthorized movement of a secured trailer by a tractor that is not approved to operate it.Trinetra Guard emphasizes that no single technology can prevent every form of cargo theft. Fraudulent pickups, identity-based theft and unauthorized access to cargo can require additional operational, procedural and technological safeguards.EM6000Auto is designed to add a physical layer of protection against unauthorized trailer movement while complementing broader fleet-security programs.### Live Demonstrations at ATA MCE Booth #20008Visitors to Booth #20008 can see EM6000Auto installed on trailer landing gear and observe demonstrations of automated extension and retraction, electronic authorization and the system's physical security approach.“Seeing the system operate makes the concept much easier to understand,” Baid said.“This is not simply another dot on a map or another notification after an event. We are bringing physical control, electronic authorization and landing gear automation directly to the trailer.”The ATA MCE exhibit hall is scheduled to be open:- **Sunday, October 18:** 1:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.- **Monday, October 19:** 11:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.- **Tuesday, October 20:** 10:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Fleet executives, trailer manufacturers, insurance professionals, technology partners and members of the media are invited to visit Trinetra Guard at Booth #20008.Those unable to attend ATA MCE can view an EM6000Auto demonstration at .An independent ACT News feature discussing the development of the technology is available at:### About Trinetra GuardTrinetra Guard develops trailer security, automation and connected technology for commercial transportation. Its EM6000Auto platform combines physical trailer security, electronic authorization controls, automated landing gear operation, GPS monitoring and remote management in an integrated trailer-mounted system.**Media Contact**Ratan BaidCEO, Trinetra GuardPhone: 213-713-3090Email:...Website:

Ratan Baid

Trinetra Guard

+1 213-713-3090

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EM6000Auto: Physical Trailer Security + Automated Landing Gear Demonstration

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Trinetra Guard Demonstrates EM6000Auto Live at ATA MCE, Combining Trailer Security With Automated Landing Gear News Provided By ELD Mandate October 18, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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