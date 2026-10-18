Goa Or Bengaluru: Which City Is Cheaper For Rent, Food, Transport And Daily Expenses?

While Goa is a place with the image of holiday homes by the seaside, Bengaluru attracts workers by offering job prospects. Still, which of the two cities is likely to be more wallet-friendly for a person who plans to move there?

Goa is likely to be cheaper outside the usual tourist area, while Bengaluru prices will depend on location and commuting.

1. Monthly Rent: Which City Is More Affordable?

In Goa, 1BHK prices can range from ₹12,000 to ₹40,000 per month. In Bengaluru, 1BHK prices can range from ₹10,000 to ₹42,000 per month. Prices depend on the area, locality and service like furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.

Rents for flats in popular tourist areas in Goa, such as Candolim and Assagao, and in central bengaluru, and other crowded office, college areas will be more expensive.

2. Expenses Associated With Food and Groceries

Expenses on food will depend on whether residents would prefer to cook, order food delivery or dine out. The minimum cost of dinner in Goa will be around ₹300, while dinner in Bengaluru will be cheaper – ₹250.

Both cities have groceries and affordable restaurants. The amount spend on groceries depends on the number person and the lifestyle, but an average range for a single person will be ₹3000 to ₹10,000 per month.

3. Transport and Commuting

There is bus, metro, train connections on some routes and mobile applications like Uber, Rapido, Namma Yatri etc. available in Bengaluru. Nevertheless, traffic, weather and distance can impact on the cost of your travel.

In Goa, there are taxis and buses. But, public transport system may not be comfortable depending on location of living and working. People who prefer using two-wheelers and cars faces extra expenses such as fuel, maintenance and insurance.

4. Utilities and Internet

Utility expenses for a single person in Goa can be about ₹2500 to ₹3500 per month. Broadband internet connection in Goa is about ₹890 per month. In Bengaluru. utilities can cost between ₹3500 to ₹5000 per month. It will vary depending on the size of the apartment, number of people, and lifestyle.

5. Goa vs Bengaluru: Which One Is Cheaper?

Goa can be appropriate choice for remote workers and individuals who want to stay away from the crowd of tourists. Bengaluru can be comfortable for those who want to work in the city. Remote place in Goa is comparatively cheaper than in Bengaluru.

Living Expenses in Goa range between ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 per month, while in Bengaluru, it ranges between ₹25,000 to ₹65,000.