MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has undergone successful surgery after fracturing his jaw during 2-0 Premier League win at Everton, said, "He will be back in a few weeks."

Martinez was injured following a collision midway through the second half of our 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. He was taken to hospital for further assessment, which confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages; the operation went well. The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean sheet. We'll be back in a few weeks," Martinez wrote on his social media while sharing his photo from the hospital bed.

Martinez made his first save to deny Merlin Rohl but was then penalised for holding onto the ball too long. From the resulting corner, a second cross from Jack Grealish found an unmarked Thierno Barry, who headed straight at Martinez. With the half-hour mark approaching, Martinez was at full stretch to tip Grealish's bouncing volley over.

Midway through the second half, Martinez bravely cleared an inswinging free-kick and collided with Jarrad Branthwaite and Thierno Barry in the process. After lengthy treatment totalling ten minutes, the keeper was replaced by Penders, making his Premier League debut.

Pedro Neto goals right at the start and end of the second half secured Chelsea a superb 2-0 first win against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. That clean sheet has been elusive, but it was thoroughly well earned for Chelsea, as Martinez and his replacement Penders stood tall when required.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso was delighted with the way his Chelsea team acquitted themselves at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with a blend of defensive discipline, attacking cohesion and clinical finishing from Neto helped the club earn three points and a first league clean sheet since January.