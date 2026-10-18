'Echoing RSS Statements, Should Read More': Congress, RJD On BJP Chief's Remarks Against Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin over his remarks against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of repeating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) narrative rather than addressing substantive political issues.

The criticism came a day after Nabin, while addressing a gathering in Patna on Saturday, accused Gandhi of acting as a "pawn of a foreign toolkit gang" and working against the interests of the country. He also alleged that the Congress was unable to accept the progress India had made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and was consequently attempting to undermine the country's development.

Reacting to Nabin's comments, Karnataka Congress President B.K. Hariprasad said the BJP chief was merely echoing statements made by the RSS and challenged the ruling party to substantiate its allegations about a purported foreign-linked toolkit.

Addressing reporters, Hariprasad said, "The BJP President, Nitin Nabin, has a habit of simply repeating the remarks given to him by the RSS. If there is a toolkit, let them explain it. Who is stopping them? If he thinks protecting the Constitution and hoisting the tricolour are part of a toolkit, I consider that childish."

The RJD also joined the Congress in criticising Nabin.

Speaking to IANS, RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha questioned the BJP chief's understanding of political discourse and urged him to read more before making allegations against the opposition.

Hitting back at the BJP leader, Jha said: "Please do a little reading, Nitin Nabin ji. I can name dozens of books that explain how, whenever those in power feel threatened, they look for a foreign hand. Someone before him had also mentioned a foreign hand. I have written about this on social media as well."

Jha further argued that the BJP chief should rely on substantive arguments and verified information instead of circulating claims.

"You should read, as you are the national President of one of the world's largest political parties. WhatsApp forwards will not work. Today, the public fact-checks everything. They can fact-check your statements too and clarify everything within an hour. What has your government done about income inequality, the plight of farmers and labourers?" he asked.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of protests organised by the Congress-led INDIA bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls.