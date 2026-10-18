Why Air India, Air India Express Temporarily Suspended Flights To And From Jeddah, Riyadh And Dammam Until 24 Oct 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India and Air India Express have extended flight suspensions involving three Saudi Arabian cities. Services to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended until 24 October.

The decision extends an earlier pause, which was due to end on 17 October. Passengers should check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change.

Air India's advisory cites the prevailing situation without naming any specific incident.

The suspension is connected with strikes by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia. Security concerns follow reported attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Air India has confirmed its decision in its advisory.

| Saudi Helicopter Crashes Near Yemeni Border as Houthi War Rages

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until 24 October 2026,” the statement said.

“We understand that these disruptions may affect our guests' travel plans and are committed to providing as much flexibility as possible during this period,” it added.

Services reportedly remain dependent on further security assessments. This means the suspension could continue longer if conditions do not improve. Passengers should avoid assuming flights will automatically restart after the suspension period.

| India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks

Both airlines have offered relief for eligible passengers. Confirmed bookings issued on or before 15 October qualify under the announced conditions. These bookings must involve travel dates during 9-25 October.

Eligible passengers can make a one-time date change without a change fee. The revised travel date can be up to 10 November.

Passengers also have the option of choosing another station served by their airline. This alternative must be within the Gulf Cooperation Council region and is subject to availability. Air India passengers can rebook to or from Dubai or Doha.

Passengers whose flights were cancelled can request full refunds if they choose not to travel. Customer care teams and booking offices can help with options. Passengers can seek assistance through offices in India and the Gulf.

| Saudi Arabia: Full list of Indian, US, Middle East, European flights cancelled

Other Indian airlines have also extended disruptions involving Saudi Arabian destinations. IndiGo has extended flight cancellations until 24 October.

Akasa Air has also suspended Riyadh services until 24 October. Its suspension of flights to and from Jeddah continues until 21 October.

Travel disruptions

The disruption affects Indians travelling for employment, family visits and religious purposes. Saudi Arabia has a large Indian workforce, making these routes important for many families.

A prolonged pause could upset journeys and require passengers to reconsider their travel arrangements. Those considering alternative routes should check availability before finalising their plans.

The airlines say they are monitoring developments and will inform passengers about changes. Travellers should check official Air India and Air India Express channels. Updated information remains important because flight schedules may change at short notice.