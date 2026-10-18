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Mint Explainer: What's At Stake For Consumer Companies This Festive Season?

Mint Explainer: What's At Stake For Consumer Companies This Festive Season?


Date: 2026-10-18 06:31:16

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This year's festive season is split between the second and third quarters, forcing consumer companies to recalibrate their operational plans and earnings projections.

At the same time, a steep rise in input costs across industries is squeezing margins during a critical sales window, while persistent inflation threatens to deepen a K-shaped recovery by pushing middle-class households to curtail discretionary spending.

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Live Mint

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