Mint Explainer: What's At Stake For Consumer Companies This Festive Season?

At the same time, a steep rise in input costs across industries is squeezing margins during a critical sales window, while persistent inflation threatens to deepen a K-shaped recovery by pushing middle-class households to curtail discretionary spending.

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