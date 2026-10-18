Harvard Is The Only Ivy Yet To Publish Class Of 2030 Acceptance Rate Figures, Oriel Admissions Finds

Ivy League acceptance rates for the Class of 2030 and when each college's figures became public. Harvard is the only Ivy without a published rate as of October 18, 2026; Cornell, Penn and Princeton published months after Ivy Day. Source: Oriel Admissions,

Cornell, Penn and Princeton published their figures months after Ivy Day; the seven rates run from 4.1% at Princeton to 9.2% at Cornell

- Rona Aydin, Founder, Oriel AdmissionsNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two weeks before the November 1 early application deadlines, Harvard is the only Ivy League college that has not made public its applicant and admit totals for the Class of 2030, according to the Ivy League acceptance rates table maintained by Oriel Admissions, a college admissions consulting firm serving families nationwide. The other seven admitted between 4.1% and 9.2% of their applicants, and three of them published their figures months after decisions went out on March 26, 2026.The seven colleges with published admissions figures, and when they became available:. Columbia, March 26: 2,581 of 61,031 applicants to Columbia College and Columbia Engineering, 4.23%.. Yale, March 26: 2,328 of 54,919 applicants, 4.24%.. Brown, March 26: 2,564 of 47,937 applicants, 5.35%. Brown's admission facts page now lists 2,687 admits from 47,944 applications, 5.6%, after admissions from the waitlist.. Dartmouth, March 30: 1,687 of 28,863 applicants, 5.8%.. Penn, June 12: 3,575 of 61,264 applicants, 5.8%, announced at a meeting of the university's trustees eleven weeks after decisions went out. The rate rose from 4.9% the year before as applications fell 15.5%.. Princeton, September 15: 1,892 of 46,618 applicants, 4.1%. The Daily Princetonian reported the figures from a report of the Faculty Committee on Undergraduate Admission and Financial Aid, describing them as published publicly for the first time and as the lowest rate in Princeton's history; the university's profile page also lists them, dated as of August 18.. Cornell, September 1: 6,040 of 65,514 applicants, 9.2%, posted without announcement in the first-year admissions profile of the Cornell University Factbook. Cornell had announced 5,776 admitted students on March 26 with no applicant count and no rate, as it has done on decision day every year since the Class of 2024. The rate rose from 8.4% the year before as applications fell 9.7%.The one that has not:. Harvard, for the second consecutive admissions cycle, disclosed no acceptance rate and no applicant count when decisions went out in March. Its admissions statistics page states that, beginning with the Class of 2029, Harvard shares annual admissions data in the October/November timeframe, after the students enroll. As of October 18, the page and the admissions table on Harvard's Office of Institutional Research and Analytics site, last updated January 7, 2026, end with the Class of 2029: 2,003 admitted from 47,893 applicants, 4.2%.The pattern matters for the question families ask most often: which Ivy League college is the easiest to get into. Cornell's 9.2% is the highest rate in the league for the Class of 2030, 3.4 percentage points above Penn and Dartmouth at 5.8%. Penn and Cornell were the two Ivies that required SAT or ACT scores for the first time in this cycle, and both saw applications fall and rates rise. Princeton's 4.1% is the lowest."Families are making early choices on figures that some colleges published months after decisions went out, and that one has not published at all," said Rona Aydin, founder of Oriel Admissions. "An acceptance rate does not tell a student their odds, but families should have the current figure when they compare schools, and it should not take six months to appear."Six of the eight Ivy League colleges require SAT or ACT scores from first-year applicants in the 2026-27 cycle, according to the Oriel Admissions guide to Ivy League SAT requirements; Princeton and Columbia remain test optional for this cycle only and will require scores from the 2027-28 cycle. Early round results from all eight colleges have arrived in mid December in recent years, with Regular Decision results expected on Ivy Day in the final week of March 2027. The schedule is at .MethodologyRates are as each college first published them, or are computed by Oriel Admissions from the admitted and applicant counts the college published where it gave no rate, as at Princeton and Cornell. Later admissions from the waitlist raise the final rate, as Brown's updated figure shows; Cornell's Factbook figure is a late-summer snapshot that includes waitlist admits. Figures and publication dates were read by Oriel Admissions on October 17 and 18, 2026 from university announcements, profile pages and factbooks, The Harvard Crimson, The Daily Pennsylvanian, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Daily Princetonian and The Cornell Daily Sun. Oriel Admissions tracks what 50 selective universities disclose about their admissions in its College Admissions Transparency Index at . The table may be reproduced with credit to Oriel Admissions.About Oriel AdmissionsOriel Admissions is a college admissions consulting firm serving families nationwide on elite university admissions strategy, with offices in Princeton, New Jersey and New York. Its founder, Rona Aydin, has discussed admissions on the NPR program 1A and in The Hechinger Report. Oriel Admissions also publishes the College Admissions Transparency Index and the College AI Policy Index.

Rona Aydin

Oriel Admissions

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Harvard Is the Only Ivy Yet to Publish Class of 2030 Acceptance Rate Figures, Oriel Admissions Finds News Provided By Oriel Admissions October 18, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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