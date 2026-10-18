SKG Details Five U.S. Neck And Foot Device Variants And What To Check Before Buying Or Gifting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SKG compares five U.S. neck and foot device variants, covering massage mechanisms, warmth, controls, runtime and practical checks for personal use or gifting.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SKG, a health technology brand founded in 2007, today published a consolidated specification breakdown for five representative variants across three neck and foot wellness products it sells in the U.S., covering the questions American shoppers most often ask before adding one to an evening routine or a holiday gift list: how wearable neck devices differ from handheld tools, what adjustable warmth and kneading settings actually control, how long each device runs on a charge, and which model fits which person.The brand name SKG is derived from Smart, Kind and Global. The company designs smart products for everyday wellness routines, with a product approach it describes as useful, easy to use, designed for regular use and thoughtfully made.Why neck devices are built differently from handheld percussion toolsHandheld percussion tools are built around large muscle groups and depend on the user holding position by hand. Wearable neck devices take the opposite approach: the device is worn, so the contact position stays fixed once it is on, and the settings - not hand pressure - determine the intensity.The two neck massagers covered here use different mechanisms, and the distinction matters when comparing models.Electrical stimulation: SKG G7 Pro-Fold. The G7 Pro-Fold is a foldable wearable neck massager with nine massage heads and an effective massage area of approximately 5,140 mm2. The G7 Pro-Fold - Blue (U.S. SKU 1205050215) combines EMS and TENS with weighted 9D vibration at up to 6,000 Hz, offering 10 modes - five on the device and five in the app - alongside six pulse levels and four vibration levels. Four warmth levels are available at 97/100/104/108°F (36/38/40/42°C), ±2°C, with seven 640 nm light sources. Control is by physical joystick or app, with voice prompts and a battery indicator. The 10 W device runs on a 2,400 mAh/8.8 Wh battery for about ten 20-minute cycles and charges over USB-C in roughly two hours. It measures 7.09 × 5.79 × 3.23 in (180 × 147 × 82 mm) and weighs 0.62 lb (0.28 kg), with a protein-leather cushion and 304 stainless-steel contact heads.Physical kneading: SKG PS700. For anyone who prefers mechanical kneading to electrical stimulation, the PS700 - Beige Gold (U.S. SKU 1205050334) is a neck massager built around 360° rotating physical kneading nodes on a flat kneading track, with hollow massage heads finished in 40° soft silicone. Its kneading nodes are driven through a DC worm gear by an internal 3025 brushless motor rated at up to 3,000 rpm and 23 mN·m, with noise as low as 45 dB. FPC warmth reaches temperature in about three seconds, and the device carries 830 nm and 28 × 640 nm light sources. Massage, warmth and audio are all adjustable in the app over a wireless connection, with built-in audio and a 15-minute auto shutoff. The 14 W device runs up to 120 minutes on a 1,400 mAh/10.36 Wh battery and charges in about 1.5 hours. It measures 7.87 × 7.09 × 4.72 in (200 × 180 × 120 mm), weighs 1.30 lb (0.59 kg) and does not fold.Blue or Starlight Gold: what actually changes between the two G7 Pro-Fold variantsThe two G7 Pro-Fold variants share the same foldable body, the same nine-head layout, the same dimensions of 7.09 × 5.79 × 3.23 in (180 × 147 × 82 mm) and the same four warmth levels at 97/100/104/108°F (36/38/40/42°C), ±2°C. Three things differ:Frequency. The G7 Pro-Fold - Starlight Gold (U.S. SKU 1205050321) reaches up to 7,000 Hz, compared with up to 6,000 Hz on the Blue variant.Modes. Starlight Gold offers 11 modes - five on the device and six in the app - against 10 on Blue. Both carry six pulse levels and four vibration levels.Contact surface. Starlight Gold uses a 316 stainless-steel base with a titanium-finished surface; Blue uses 304 stainless-steel contact heads.Both variants weigh 0.62 lb and run about ten 20-minute cycles per charge. Specifications should not be transferred between the two variants when comparing.Desk hours, long shifts and the case for adjustable settingsTwo use patterns drive most interest in this category in the U.S.: long hours seated at a computer, and long hours on your feet.For desk-based routines, the deciding factors are usually control precision and portability. The G7 Pro-Fold folds, weighs 0.62 lb and can be adjusted without reaching for a phone - the physical joystick changes settings directly, with the app available when finer mode selection is wanted. For at-home use where portability matters less, the PS700's physical kneading, three-second warm-up, built-in audio and up-to-120-minute runtime are the differentiators, with operation as low as 45 dB.For people who stand all day, the foot line is the relevant one. The SKG YS100 is a foot massager offered in Blue (U.S. SKU 1205220011) and Black (U.S. SKU 1205220009), with three air-compression levels and three sole-kneading levels across four massage plates carrying 12 massage heads, with forward and reverse rotation. Full-foot warmth reaches up to 131°F (55°C) - the specification most often asked about in cold months. The YS100 is operated by LED touch panel or remote control with a 15- or 30-minute timer, fits up to U.S. men's size 13, and has a removable washable liner over an EVA and PU body.SKG positions all five variants as part of an everyday relaxation routine. The company does not position them as treatment for any condition, and recommends that anyone with a specific health concern, an implanted electronic medical device or any uncertainty about suitability consult a qualified professional before use.What to check before buying one as a giftWellness devices increasingly appear on lists for recipients who are difficult to shop for - people who already own the obvious things, parents who rarely buy anything for themselves, and anyone whose job keeps them on their feet. Four specification checks make the choice more reliable than category labels:Mechanism. Electrical stimulation (G7 Pro-Fold, EMS + TENS) and physical kneading (PS700, rotating nodes) are different experiences. Recipients usually have a preference.Form. The G7 Pro-Fold folds to 7.09 × 5.79 × 3.23 in and weighs 0.62 lb, which suits travel and office use. The PS700 does not fold and is built for home use.Fit and temperature, for foot devices. YS100 fits up to U.S. men's size 13 and offers full-foot warmth up to 131°F (55°C) - worth confirming against the recipient's shoe size before buying.Controls. App control, physical controls or both. The G7 Pro-Fold offers a joystick plus app; the PS700 is app-adjustable with built-in audio; the YS100 uses an LED touch panel plus a remote control.Note that the YS100 is a foot massager with air compression and kneading; it does not include EMS or TENS functions. Among the three products here, EMS and TENS are found only on the G7 Pro-Fold.About SKGSKG is a health technology brand founded in 2007, creating smart products for everyday wellness. The name is derived from Smart, Kind and Global, and the brand's stated mission is helping everyone live younger and healthier. SKG's U.S. range includes the G7 Pro-Fold neck massager in Blue and Starlight Gold, the PS700 neck massager, and the YS100 foot massager in Blue and Black - representative products SKG sells in the U.S. market.For product details and full specifications, visit .Specifications shown are for the named U.S. variants and are current as of October 14, 2026. SKG devices are designed for everyday relaxation routines. They are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any condition.

Selina Huang

Aigeo

+1 6174703131

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SKG Details Five U.S. Neck and Foot Device Variants and What to Check Before Buying or Gifting News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. October 18, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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