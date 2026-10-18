Salsano Institute Launches To Advance Research In Health And Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New think tank co-founded by Sandro Salsano and a group of scientists and PhD researchers will focus on chronic diseases and free access to education

- Sandro Salsano, Chairman Salsano InstituteWASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Salsano Institute, a new independent think tank dedicated to advancing research in health and education, launched today with a founding commitment from the Salsano family.The Institute was co-founded by Sandro Salsano together with a close group of colleagues, scientists and PhD researchers. It will operate from initial offices in Washington, D.C. and London.Its work will center on two priorities: advancing the understanding, prevention and treatment of chronic diseases, and expanding access to free, high-quality education.Building on 20 years of global workThe Salsano Institute continues more than two decades of work by Sandro Salsano alongside heads of state, Nobel laureates, global business leaders and philanthropic organizations to advance health and education worldwide.That work includes collaborations and roles with leading institutions, among them:. World Economic Forum. Judging Academy for the World's Best School Prizes. Academy for the Global Teacher Prize. Tent Partnership for Refugees. Global Dignity. Malala Fund. University of San Diego, CaliforniaA dual research modelThe Institute will pursue its mission through two complementary tracks:. Applied innovation: drawing on breakthroughs from selected Salsano Group portfolio companies in life sciences, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, and sharing relevant findings to accelerate progress in health and education.. Independent research: an in-house research program led by the Institute's scientists and PhD researchers.Founders' statements“I'm excited to launch the Salsano Institute with a team of scientists and researchers I have worked alongside for many years,” said Sandro Salsano, Chairman of the Salsano Institute.“For two decades, I have seen what becomes possible when governments, scientists, business leaders and philanthropists work together. The Institute gives that work a permanent home. Our goal is simple: turn the best science and technology into real progress on chronic disease and on free education for every child.”“Johanna and I are deeply grateful to be able to support this mission,” Salsano added.“Health and education are the foundations of a dignified life,” said Johanna Salsano.“We are proud to back researchers who are working to ease the burden of chronic disease and to open the door to free education for those who need it most.”About the Salsano InstituteThe Salsano Institute is an independent think tank advancing research in health and education, with a focus on chronic diseases and free access to education. Co-founded by Sandro Salsano and a group of scientists and PhD researchers, it is supported by a founding commitment from the Salsano family and has offices in Washington, D.C. and London.

Sandro Salsano

Salsano Group

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Salsano Institute Launches to Advance Research in Health and Education News Provided By Salsano Group October 18, 2026, 10:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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