Idaho Traffic Crashes Remained Steady In 2025 As Fatalities Increased 6%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Saturdays, US-95, and a $25,000 insurance minimum stand out in the state's latest crash data, according to a new analysis from Sargent Law Firm Injury Lawyers.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sargent Law Firm Injury Lawyers has published an analysis of Idaho's 2025 crash data, called Idaho Car Accident Statistics: What the 2025 Crash Report Shows. It was drawn from the Idaho Transportation Department, current state law, a national analysis of federal crash data, and current insurance figures, and it shows that total crashes barely moved from 2024, but the number of people killed went up.Key Findings●Deaths rose while crashes did not. Idaho recorded 252 traffic deaths in 2025, up 5.9 percent from 2024, even though total crashes stayed nearly flat at 28,127.●Saturday had the most fatal crashes. Saturday logged 43 fatal crashes, the most of any day, even though its 3,471 total crashes were well below the 4,000-plus that every weekday saw.●Impairment is a small share of crashes and a large share of fatal crashes. Alcohol or drug impairment was cited in 5 percent of all crashes but 21 percent of fatal crashes.●US-95 topped a five-year ranking. A five-year analysis of federal fatal crash data ranked US-95 first with 84 fatal crashes, ahead of I-84 at 81 and more than double I-15 at 38.●Animals lead single-vehicle crashes. An animal in the roadway was the most common contributing circumstance, cited in 23 percent of single-vehicle crashes, ahead of speed and lane departure.●The summer death toll keeps climbing. Deaths during Idaho's“100 Deadliest Days” rose from 82 in 2024 to 88 in 2025 to a preliminary 90 in 2026.●Insurance minimums sit far below real costs. Idaho requires $25,000 per person in bodily injury coverage. The state's own cost model values a suspected serious injury at $679,115 and a fatality at $14.2 million.More About the AnalysisThe report covers Idaho's five-year crash trend, the most dangerous days and months, and the contributing factors that separate ordinary crashes from deadly ones. Following too closely, for example, shows up in 13 percent of all crashes but 1 percent of fatal ones. Impairment, lane departure, and speed all jump sharply once a crash turns fatal.The study also looked at pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. Motorcycles make up about 3 percent of registered vehicles in Idaho, yet a motorcyclist was killed or injured every 12 hours in 2025. More importantly, it shows that the state estimates Idaho crashes cost just over $6.08 billion in 2025. The state's report also cites a 2010 federal study finding that insurers pay about half of crash costs and individuals about a quarter directly.The report notes its limits. Crash data comes from law enforcement reports, so unreported minor crashes mean the true totals are likely higher. Insurance figures are national averages because no Idaho-specific claims database is public.“The total crash count looks steady, and that's the part that hides the problem,” said Ryan Sargent, Esq., founder of Sargent Law Firm Injury Lawyers.“The minimum coverage Idaho requires won't come close to covering a serious injury.”Sargent said the findings hit close to home for the firm's North Idaho team.“US-95 runs through the communities our Coeur d'Alene office serves. If this report gets one person to drive safer and check their underinsured motorist coverage, it was worth the work.”About Sargent Law Firm Injury LawyersRyan Sargent founded the firm in 2011 and built it from a home practice into a multi-office firm with locations in California and Idaho, including Oceanside, Escondido, Temecula, Murrieta, and Coeur d'Alene. The firm represents people hurt in car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents, as well as slip and fall injuries, dog bites, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death.The firm offers a free case evaluation, available 24/7, and works on contingency, so clients pay no fees unless the firm wins. Learn more at sargentlawfirm.

Ryan Sargent

Sargent Law Firm

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Idaho Traffic Crashes Remained Steady in 2025 as Fatalities Increased 6% News Provided By Lexigate October 18, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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