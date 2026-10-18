Asked Chocolates, 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Pistol Given By Uncle Goes Off In Jharkhand

A three-year-old boy died after a pistol allegedly handed to him by his maternal uncle went off while he was playing with the weapon in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday morning. The uncle has reportedly fled with the firearm, and police have launched a search to track him down.

The incident took place around 6 am at Colonel Market, under the jurisdiction of Marafari police station.

According to Marafari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar, the child sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"The boy died while playing with the pistol allegedly given by his maternal uncle. The gun suddenly went off, and the boy sustained a bullet injury," he said.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, 21, is absconding with the weapon. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the child's mother, while a senior officer said raids were being conducted at several locations to apprehend him.

According to the mother, her brother arrived at their home on Saturday morning. When the young boy asked his maternal uncle for chocolates, he allegedly handed him a pistol instead.

The mother claimed that the firearm went off while the child was playing with it, leaving him with a fatal bullet injury.

Further investigation is underway.