Provoke Media Names Best Agencies In Latin America, Three Agencies Of The Year

MENAFN - PRovoke) SAO PAULO-PRovoke Media has named the 13 Best Agencies in Latin America and announced its three Latin American Agencies of the Year.The three Agencies of the Year are:

Approach Comunicação, a Brazilian firm celebrating its 30th year with close to 20% growth and a host of innovative new products and offerings; LatAm Intersect, with offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, picked up 20 new clients and added new AI tools to its comprehensive offering; Sherlock Communications, just 10 years old but with a team of 150 across the region offering digital and influencer marketing as well as more traditional PR services,

Those three firms will be presented with their trophies at this year's Latin American SABRE Awards, produced in partnership with Brazilian trade association ABRACOM in Sao Paulo on October 21. Tickets for the event can be purchased via ABRACOM here.



The October 21 event will also honor LatAm Intersect as our Best Agency to Work For in Latin America, and the winners of our 2026 Latin America SABRE Awards.



According to PRovoke Media news editor Diana Marszalek, who chaired this year's Latin American awards judging,“What stands out about Latin America's PR industry is both the creativity of the work and the strength of the agencies behind it. The SABRE entries showed how firms across the region are finding fresh ways to tackle complex challenges, connect with audiences and deliver meaningful results.

“And our 13 Best Agencies demonstrate that the region is home to firms that are not only producing outstanding work but also building strong, successful businesses.”

The Best Agencies in Latin America represent the final stage in PRovoke Media's Guide to the Best Agencies in the World, a project that has included more than 300 firms across the US, Canada, the UK, Continental Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India and South Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and Asia.