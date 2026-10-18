Strong Buyer Demand For Gold Coast And Brisbane Businesses As Queensland's M&A Market Stays Active

Morgan Business Sales

Buyers remain active for well-run Gold Coast and Brisbane businesses, especially in construction, manufacturing, industrial and infrastructure sectors.

BRISBANE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers continue to show strong appetite for quality businesses on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, according to mid-market business brokerage Morgan Business Sales, with construction, manufacturing, industrial and infrastructure-linked businesses attracting the most interest across South East Queensland.The trend is consistent with broader market data. According to Pitcher Partners' Deal Pulse: Queensland M&A 2026 mid-year update, Queensland recorded 120 announced transactions in the first half of 2026, ahead of its two-year average, and a record $11.1 billion in disclosed deal value. Industrials and chemicals recorded their strongest first half in seven years, supported by demand for scaled industrial capability, while consumer deal activity reached its highest first-half level since 2022, led by automotive retail and food-related businesses. The report noted that mid-market activity remained resilient and broad-based, with capital heading into the second half of the year focused on infrastructure, resources and industrials.Recent South East Queensland sales completed by Morgan Business Sales reflect the same pattern. They include a construction services business and a precast concrete manufacturer on the Gold Coast, a commercial flooring business, a security services provider and a long-established powder and industrial coating business in Brisbane, and manufacturing, cabinet making, building repairs, plumbing supply, freight and logistics, and wholesale and distribution businesses across the region."Buyers are looking for businesses with scale, a loyal customer base and a management team that can run the operation beyond the founder," said Dru Morgan, Director of Morgan Business Sales. "South East Queensland's infrastructure, construction and population growth gives buyers confidence in businesses that service those markets, and well-prepared Gold Coast and Brisbane businesses are attracting strong competition from buyers."Interest is also coming from further afield. Pitcher Partners' Deal Pulse report for 2025 found that international acquirers completed 67 Queensland acquisitions during that year, the highest level in the report's 12-year history.Conditions are not without challenges. Deloitte's Queensland Index for the June 2026 quarter pointed to inflation, interest rates and new ACCC merger reforms as pressures on deal activity, and buyers remain selective about price and quality."Quality is what sells," Dru Morgan said. "Businesses with clean financials, documented systems and recurring or contracted revenue are the ones achieving the strongest outcomes. Gold Coast and Brisbane owners thinking about a sale in the next few years benefit from understanding what buyers value well before going to market, so there is time to strengthen the business and the sale price."Businesses currently offered by the firm in South East Queensland include an industrial electrical and water infrastructure services business, a technology-enabled building certification firm, a powder coating business and a Gold Coast food manufacturer.Many of the firm's Queensland brokers were recognised at its 2026 national conference, held in August at Twin Towns, Tweed Heads. Brendan Morgan was named the firm's 2026 National Broker of the Year and Queensland Broker of the Year. Belinda Packer received the Networker of the Year award and was jointly named Team Player of the Year, Mick Hase was recognised as Breakthrough Performer, and Steve Blaby received the Innovation Award. Steve Blaby was previously named the Australian Institute of Business Brokers' National Rising Star Business Broker of the Year in 2020.Morgan Business Sales has offices in Varsity Lakes on the Gold Coast and Milton in Brisbane, with further Queensland offices on the Sunshine Coast and in Rockhampton, Mackay and Hervey Bay.Gold Coast and Brisbane business owners can find more information at business-brokers-gold-coast/ and business-brokers-brisbane/About Morgan Business SalesMorgan Business Sales specialises in the confidential sale of mid-market businesses valued between two million and fifty million dollars, and has facilitated more than 1,000 business sales nationwide. The firm provides services spanning business valuation, prospectus preparation, buyer engagement, negotiation, due diligence and settlement, with offices across Australia.

Dru Morgan

Morgan Business Sales

+61 1300 577 297

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Strong Buyer Demand for Gold Coast and Brisbane Businesses as Queensland's M&A Market Stays Active News Provided By SEO Solutions Pty Ltd October 18, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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