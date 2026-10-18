Dietexerciseshop Expands Into Infrared Saunas And Home Wellness Equipment In October 2026

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Online fitness retailer broadens its offerings beyond digital fitness education and merchandise to serve wellness consumers across the United States and Canada.

- Mark Simon

CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 7, 2026 - DietExerciseShop, an online fitness and wellness retailer established in 2025, has announced its October 2026 expansion into infrared saunas and home wellness equipment. The expansion adds a new category of physical wellness products to the company's existing digital fitness programs and exercise-related merchandise.

Operating exclusively online, DietExerciseShop serves customers in the United States and Canada. Its expanded product selection reflects a business strategy that brings together fitness education, exercise-related merchandise, and equipment for home wellness environments.

Expanding the Online Fitness Shopping Experience

DietExerciseShop began operating in 2025 with a focus on fitness-related products and educational resources. Its digital programs address topics such as exercise, fitness development, and the importance of maintaining consistent habits.

The October 2026 expansion introduces infrared saunas and additional home wellness equipment, allowing the company to offer products across a broader range of fitness and wellness interests.

The expanded selection is intended for consumers interested in combining educational fitness resources with physical products for exercise and home wellness.

Connecting Education, Exercise, and Wellness

The company's approach is based on bringing complementary categories together within one online storefront.

Its digital fitness programs provide educational resources for individuals pursuing personal fitness goals. Its physical product categories include exercise-related merchandise, infrared saunas, and other wellness equipment.

The combination allows customers to explore different aspects of fitness and wellness through a single e-commerce business.

"Fitness is about more than completing workouts or purchasing equipment. It's about building the knowledge, habits, and environment that support long-term progress. We created DietExerciseShop to bring fitness education and wellness products together, making it easier for people to explore the tools and resources that complement their individual goals," said Mark Simon, founder of DietExerciseShop.

Serving the United States and Canada

DietExerciseShop operates through its online store, without physical retail locations.

The company serves the United States and Canada, offering digital fitness education alongside a growing selection of physical fitness and wellness products.

Its October expansion represents a further step in developing an online retail business that connects fitness education with products for active lifestyles and home wellness.

About DietExerciseShop

Established in 2025, DietExerciseShop is an online fitness and wellness retailer serving customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers digital fitness education programs, exercise-related merchandise, infrared saunas, and home wellness equipment.

For additional information, visit .



Mark Simon

Diet & Exercise

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DietExerciseShop Expands Into Infrared Saunas and Home Wellness Equipment in October 2026 News Provided By Diet & Exercise October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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