Hayastan All-Armenian Fund And TUMO Join Forces To Expand Educational Opportunities Across Armenia's Regions

GYUMRI, ARMENIA, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and the TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The first project under the agreement will involve installing a TUMO Box in Gyumri's Mush district. According to the Fund, the project will expand opportunities for young people aged 12–18 to access modern technological and creative education.The memorandum was signed at the TUMO centre in Gyumri by the Fund's Executive Director Aramayis Avetisyan and TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian.“Sustainable community development does not end with the construction of infrastructure. What matters is the opportunities that infrastructure creates for people and its long-term impact on community life. In Mush, the Fund has already helped improve housing conditions for dozens of families. Through our partnership with TUMO, we want to take the next step by investing in children's education, their capabilities and the community's future. This is an approach we intend to develop consistently across our programmes,” said Aramayis Avetisyan, Executive Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.The Fund has built four residential buildings in Gyumri's Mush-2 district, providing permanent homes for 86 families who previously lived in temporary accommodation. It has also built a nursery attended by 50 children and created four art studios within the residential buildings.The TUMO Box will complement the district's existing residential and social environment, giving young people opportunities to develop technological and creative skills, participate in educational programmes and become more actively involved in community life. Students at the Mush district's TUMO Box will complete self-learning exercises on site and attend classes at the TUMO Gyumri centre, which has served the city's young people since 2015.“For TUMO, education is about creating new opportunities. Our partnership with the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will help us make those opportunities available to more young people, particularly in local communities. We are pleased to begin this collaboration,” said Marie Lou Papazian, Executive Director of TUMO.The memorandum provides for a broader framework of cooperation aimed at expanding educational opportunities in Armenia's regions, incorporating educational components into community development programmes and involving partners from Armenia and the diaspora.About the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund: Established in 1992, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund brings together the resources and expertise of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora to support sustainable community development and improve quality of life. According to the Fund's consolidated project database for 2026, it has delivered 1,136 projects, including 125 projects (11%) in education, culture and sport. Its wider portfolio covers infrastructure, community development, healthcare, agriculture and other areas.About TUMO: Founded in Armenia in 2011, TUMO is a free educational programme for teenagers aged 12–18, combining technology, design and creativity across 14 learning areas. TUMO operates an international educational network. In Armenia, it has six main centres and more than 40 TUMO Boxes, with over 25,000 teenagers participating in its programmes each week. TUMO Boxes extend access to the programme, particularly in regional towns and rural communities.

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Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and TUMO Join Forces to Expand Educational Opportunities Across Armenia's Regions News Provided By AxelMondrian & Partners CJSC October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations



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