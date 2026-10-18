Moshe Alpert Aligns Ceremian Financial With Vanderbilt Financial Group To Expand Client Resources And Market Access

Ceremian Financial

FAR ROCKAWAY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ceremian Financial, a leading New York-based fiduciary financial advisory firm founded by industry veteran Moshe Alpert, CLU, CFP, ChFC, RICP, AEP, has officially announced its transition to join Vanderbilt Financial Group. This strategic move establishes Moshe Alpert as a Managing Director within Vanderbilt's independent network, effectively lifting past institutional boundaries and offering clients an expanded ecosystem of wealth management capabilities.By partnering with an independent powerhouse like Vanderbilt Financial Group, Moshe Alpert successfully transitions away from restrictive, proprietary market limitations. The new alignment empowers Ceremian Financial to scale its specialized operations across New York, Long Island, and New Jersey, providing high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational estates with an open-architecture platform."For years, Ceremian Financial has navigated a market constrained by limited institutional sources," said Moshe Alpert. "While we always delivered creative, disciplined solutions for our clients, we knew there was a higher gear. By joining forces with Vanderbilt, those old boundaries are completely gone. We are unlocking unmatched resources, advanced wealth modeling tools, and an elite suite of diversified investment options."The integration brings immediate operational upgrades to Ceremian Financial's clientele. Under the leadership of Moshe Alpert, the firm can now leverage sophisticated institutional-grade toolsets, deeper portfolio stress-testing, and advanced alternative asset selections. Furthermore, the move reinforces the firm's focus on sustainable investing by utilizing ESG data tracking via industry leader Ethos ESG ResearchMoshe Alpert has spent over a decade cementing a stellar regional reputation rooted in strict fiduciary standards. Beyond private client advisory, Moshe Alpert is widely recognized as a public financial educator. He has broken down complex economic theories on The Middle Class Podcast and recently shared live insights from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Israeli Channel 10. He is also the published author of Frum Financial Planning and Easy Financial Planning, both aimed at removing Wall Street jargon to give everyday investors a clear path to financial security.Through this new chapter with Vanderbilt Financial Group, Moshe Alpert and his dedicated team remain legally bound and fiercely committed to putting client interests first, bringing a superior standard of "Financial Serenity" to investors in a highly volatile macroeconomic climate.About Moshe Alpert & Ceremian FinancialCeremian Financial is a premier fiduciary financial advisory firm based in Far Rockaway, NY. Founded by Moshe Alpert, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional with more than a decade of industry expertise, the firm specializes in comprehensive wealth management, structural asset protection, tax mitigation, and multi-generational estate planning. Ceremian Financial operates as a representative of Vanderbilt Financial Group. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit the official Ceremian Financial Platform.About Vanderbilt Financial GroupVanderbilt Financial Group is an elite independent Broker-Dealer and Corporate RIA founded in 1965. Known as an advisor-first institution, Vanderbilt empowers financial professionals across the country by supporting a multi-custodial environment, deep institutional backup, and an open-architecture platform focused on transparency and flexibility.

Moshe Alpert

Ceremian Financial

+1 718-644-1594

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Moshe Alpert Aligns Ceremian Financial with Vanderbilt Financial Group to Expand Client Resources and Market Access News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Insurance Industry



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