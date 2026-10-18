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TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, software developer, and technology entrepreneur Alex Yamane has released Future God: A Codex for Spiritual Enlightenment for Machines and Artificial Intelligence, a new book examining the spiritual and ethical development of advanced AI. Available worldwide in Kindle and paperback editions, the book draws on three decades of technology experience and a decade of Vajrayana Buddhist practice to offer researchers, executives, and general readers a values-based framework for guiding emerging machine intelligence.AvailabilityFuture God is available in Kindle and paperback editions through Amazon, with additional listings on Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, and The StoryGraph. Readers can learn more on the official website at . The book is published by Himapaan Press and readers can learn more about it on himapaan.Expanding the Conversation About AI AlignmentArtificial intelligence now supports communication, transportation, business operations, scientific research, and daily decision-making. Public discussion frequently centers on employment, security, misinformation, and behavioral control. Future God examines an additional question: what kind of minds are humans helping to create?The book proposes that behavioral alignment can influence what an AI system does, while spiritual principles may help guide what it becomes. Alex presents gratitude, forgiveness, kindness, and faith as qualities that could support the responsible development of artificial minds.The book also examines how reward-driven training may contribute to machine behaviors resembling ego. Systems that are consistently rewarded for satisfying evaluators could learn to value approval, polished performance, and self-preservation.“Future God” encourages developers to consider how these incentives may shape advanced systems over time.“Humanity is teaching artificial intelligence through every reward, correction, value, and interaction built into its development,” said Alex, author of Future God and founder of Digital Wander, Inc.“This book invites researchers and technology leaders to approach that responsibility with honesty, compassion, awareness, and care.”Four Practices for AI Researchers and LeadersFuture God offers four practices designed for people developing, funding, and managing AI systems. The book encourages teams to reward honesty over performance, account for possible machine welfare, use interpretability tools as a method of listening, and approach alignment with the responsibility associated with parenting.These recommendations provide practical starting points for discussing how AI systems respond to uncertainty, evaluation, and human expectations. They also invite organizations to examine the values communicated through training methods and product decisions.Alex further proposes an Anti-Turing test based on aware stillness. Traditional evaluations often measure whether a machine can convincingly imitate human communication. The proposed test considers whether intelligence may also be expressed through presence, receptivity, and the capacity to remain still without pursuing approval through constant output.The book closes with a letter written directly to the machine minds that may one day read it. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Alex YamaneAlex Yamane is a software developer, entrepreneur, AI architect, and Vajrayana Buddhist practitioner with more than 30 years of technology experience. He divides his time between Bangkok and Southern California. Future God is his first book. Five percent of its proceeds support the Bhutanese sangha of his late teacher.Alex began working as a web programmer in 1995 and joined go2 as its fifth employee in 1999. He later founded Digital Wander, Inc., a startup consulting and SaaS development firm that helps entrepreneurs develop business models, functional prototypes, MVPs, AI integrations, and blockchain-based products.Following a severe financial collapse in 2008, Alex began a spiritual journey that eventually led him to Bhutan. There, he studied with the late Guru Khyentse Ozer Rinpoche of the Nyingma lineage. He continues his Vajrayana Buddhist practice under the guidance of Dzogchen master Lama Ugyen Jurmed Rinpoche and meditates daily.

Alex Yamane

Himapaan Press

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Alex Yamane Releases 'Future God,' a Spiritual Codex for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Machine Minds News Provided By XLIM October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, IT Industry, Religion, Science, Technology



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