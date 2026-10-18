Biondo Creative Sponsors The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride For The 2026 Season

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Bates Motel Haunted House and Hayride

Biondo Creative Sponsors Legendary Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride for 2026 Season

- Anthony J. Biondo Jr, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YARDLEY, PA., October 17, 2026 - Biondo Creative, a digital marketing agency based in Bucks County and serving Delaware County and the greater Philadelphia region, today announced its official sponsorship of The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, for the 2026 Halloween season.Located at Arasapha Farm, The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride welcomes more than 60,000 visitors annually. Its three signature attractions-the Haunted Hayride, the Bates Motel haunted house, and the Revenge of the Scarecrows Haunted Corn Trail-combine elaborate sets, high-tech special effects, and professional actors to deliver one of the nation's top-rated Halloween experiences.For Biondo Creative, the partnership underscores a core mission of supporting regional businesses and community-centric events across Southeastern Pennsylvania.“Biondo Creative was built on the belief that strong local businesses help build strong communities,” said Anthony J. Biondo Jr., Founder and CEO of Biondo Creative.“The team at The Bates Motel has created something truly special. They combine creativity, innovation, and an incredible customer experience to bring people together. We are proud to support them, connect with the Delaware County community, and be part of their 2026 season.”For over 30 years, The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride has drawn visitors from across the mid-Atlantic region. Biondo Creative's sponsorship celebrates that creative spirit and honors the team behind one of Pennsylvania's premier seasonal destinations.For 2026 operating dates, show schedules, and ticket sales, visit . To learn more about Biondo Creative's web design and digital marketing services, visit .###About Biondo CreativeBiondo Creative is a full-service web design and digital marketing agency based in Yardley, PA. The agency specializes in custom website development, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising, and digital strategy for businesses throughout Delaware County, Bucks County, and the greater Philadelphia area.About The Bates Motel & Haunted HayrideLocated at Arasapha Farm in Glen Mills, PA, The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride is an internationally recognized Halloween attraction featuring state-of-the-art pyrotechnics, animatronics, and immersive theatrical sets.

Anthony J. Biondo Jr.

Biondo Creative

+1 267-362-9321

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Biondo Creative Sponsors The Bates Motel & Haunted Hayride for the 2026 Season News Provided By Biondo Creative October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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