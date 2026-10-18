Mlkcommunity Announces 26Th Annual MLK Day Celebration At Lincoln University

Historian, Dr. Philip J. Merrill, guest speaker

Voices of Truth 2027 Theme

“Voices of Truth” connects local history, voting rights, and community service

- Carol A. Black, President of MLKCommUNITYKENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area invites the public to its 26th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, January 18, 2027, at Lincoln University. Doors open at 9:00 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:00 a.m.The theme,“Voices of Truth: Lincoln University and Kennett Square United for Justice,” links the region's Underground Railroad heritage and Lincoln students' struggle for voting rights with Dr. King's legacy and the continuing pursuit of justice.Keynote speaker Dr. Philip J. Merrill, historian, writer, and founder of Nanny Jack & Company, will bring these connections into focus. The program includes breakfast, performances, and presentation of the Mabel Latta Thompson Community Service Award.The“Be A King” Volunteer Fair, free and open to the public, will connect attendees with nonprofits, civic groups, and opportunities to serve throughout Greater Southern Chester County. Community organizations are invited to register to participate and share their work with prospective volunteers.The public is also invited to support MLKCommUNITY's “Change for Change” program, now in its eighth year, which collects coins and cash to help feed neighbors in need through area food cupboards. Donations may be made in person on Monday, January 18, 2027, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union in Kennett Square, or anytime through the virtual change jars at . Every contribution helps turn small change into meaningful support for families facing hunger.Celebration tickets must be purchased in advance; we will not sell them at the door. For tickets, program details, sponsorship opportunities, and Volunteer Fair registration, visit .Lincoln University is located at 1570 Baltimore Pike, Lincoln University, PA 19352.About MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett AreaMLKCommUNITY brings neighbors together to advance Dr. King's vision of a Beloved Community through fellowship, service, justice, and peace.Media inquiries:MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area215-820-1164

Carol A. Black

MLKCommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area

+1 215-820-1164

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MLKCommUNITY Announces 26th Annual MLK Day Celebration at Lincoln University News Provided By MLKCommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Religion



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